radionwtn.com
“Spirit Of Christmas Eve” Blood Drives
New this year, our LIFELINE Blood Centers in Jackson & Dyersburg will be open for our “Spirit of Christmas Eve” Blood Drive. Jackson: 9am-6pm and Dyersburg: 8am-4pm on Saturday, December 24. Upon a successful donation, donors will be able to choose from a list of approved local nonprofits who are partnering with LIFELINE on the blood drive. The nonprofit which the donor chooses will receive a $10 donation from LIFELINE.
radionwtn.com
“Toy Store” Breaks Records With $10,522 Donated
Paris, Tenn.–The Family Resource Center and The Shed’s “Toy Store” broke records this year, with 146 children provided with free Christmas toys this year. Family Resource Director Becky Holland said a record-breaking $10,522 was donated to the program from various churches, groups and individuals. “Our phone never stopped ringing once it was publicized and we were able to help a lot of kids and families this year,” Holland said.
radionwtn.com
Wreaths Cover ALL Gravemarkers At Fort Donelson
Dover, Tenn.–Wreaths have been placed on ALL of the gravemarkers at the Fort Donelson National Cemetery this year, the first time that all of the 1,600 gravemarkers have been covered as part of the annual “Wreaths Across America” observance. Dover American Legion Post 72, local Scouts, and volunteers with Fort Donelson placed the wreaths on the markers and conducted a brief ceremony Saturday, December 17. (Photo credits Don Bailey. Dover Post 72).
WBBJ
Ground broke for new hotel for family of child patients
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. The Ronald McDonald House is partnering with Le Bonheur to create a hotel next to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. This hotel will serve as a place for families to stay if they have a child in...
wnbjtv.com
West Jackson Baptist Church Has Its Second Annual Christmas Village
JACKSON, Tenn. - West Jackson Baptist Church is inviting the community to its second annual Christmas village. The West Jackson Baptist Church is setting up the Christmas village in time for the holidays. The church has the village available to view and has many activities for people to enjoy from...
WBBJ
Jackson church celebrates 152 years of service
JACKSON, Tenn. –A local church held a special service. The Mother Liberty CME Church held a celebration service. The church celebrated its 152nd year in service in the community of Jackson. “The rich history here, as I pointed out in the sermon, is that we are happy for what...
radionwtn.com
Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
radionwtn.com
Burning The Mortgage At Quinn Chapel AME
Paris, Tenn.–Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Paris held a mortgage burning ceremony and service Sunday. Long-time member George Combs, left, had the honor of burning the mortgage papers, with church dignitaries present. Next to him is Bishop E. Anne Henning Byfield, Presiding Prelate 13th Episcopal District of the AME Church, with Sister Nonan Moore, Trustee; Brother Charles Ray Washum, Trustee; and Dr. John Dandridge, Senior Pastor at Quinn Chapel. Quinn Chapel is one of the most historic churches in Henry County and its placement on the National Register of Historic Places is being processed now. Quinn Chapel was built in 1917 and the parsonage was built circa 1910 and are located at 216 Church St. The original Quinn Chapel church building was constructed in 1868 and was located at the intersection of Curtis and Draper Streets. Quinn Chapel moved to its current location in 1908. (Rev. Janie Dandridge photo).
radionwtn.com
Bumper To Bumper Traffic For Santa’s Night Of Lights
Buchanan, Tenn.–Traffic was bumper to bumper for the last night of Santa’s Night of Lights at Paris Landing State Park Sunday. With the boat parade also happening at the same time, cars crowded both sides of the highway. Dozens of decorations were lit up for Santa’s Night of Lights in the picnic area of the park, as were all the buildings, pavilions and gazebo. And, as you can see, Santa’s boat was also featured. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Reed, Reagor Formally Appointed To HCMC Board; Paris/Henry County Awarded $647,015 For Industrial Park Development
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Commission made the appointments of Bruce Reed and Susan Reagor to the hospital board official at Monday night’s meeting. Reed and Reagor were nominated to the Henry County Medical Center board of trustees at last week’s meeting after presentations from nine candidates. Nominating Committee Chairman Monte Starks said all candidates “were good candidates” and the process was a difficult one.
radionwtn.com
911 Board Attorney Chip McLean Honored On Retirement
Paris, Tenn.–Attorney Chip McLean–who has served as the Henry County 911 Board’s attorney since 2010–was honored at his last meeting Monday evening as he prepares for retirement. McLean was presented a plaque by 911 Board Chairman John Etheridge and thanked for his leadership and years of...
radionwtn.com
UTM Awards First Nunnelly Family Scholarship
Martin, Tenn.–Emmalee Mathews achieved some notable firsts when she received her bachelor’s degree Dec. 10 from the University of Tennessee at Martin. She excelled as a first-generation college student and was among the top graduates academically in her class. The health and human performance student from Dickson, Tennessee, also became the first recipient of the Rosann and Bill Nunnelly Family Scholarship to graduate.
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office promotes ‘Socially Safe’ program
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaberation with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System, and Paris Special School District would like to make parents aware this holiday season. “Socially Safe” is a program being launched for the community, kids,...
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Holiday Boat Parade Set For Sunday
Buchanan, Tenn.–With weather reports calling for frigid temperatures next week, the planned lighted holiday boat parade at Paris Landing State Park Marina has been changed to this weekend. Paris Landing State Park Ranger Gina Lowry said, “We had to change the parade to this Sunday. It’s going to be...
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Boat Parade Entertains Spectators
Buchanan, Tenn.–Illuminated and decorated boats docked at the Paris Landing Marina took to the water for a Holiday Boat Parade Sunday evening and cars filled with spectators lined the Marina to watch. The boaters had intended for the Boat Parade to be held on Decembe 23, but changed their plans with weather warnings of frigid temperatures later this week. The boats traveled from the Marina under the Ned McWherter Bridge to near The Lodge at Paris Landing and back. In photo, boats are arriving back at the Marina. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Holland Posthumously Awarded Honorary Degree
MURRAY, Ky. – Mary Ford Holland was posthumously awarded an honorary doctorate from Murray State University as part of the fall 2022 commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 at the CFSB Center. Holland received a Doctor of Education, with the degree accepted by Elnora Ford, Holland’s niece and longtime caretaker.
KFVS12
Union City High School inducts 5 people into Hall of Honors
UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Five people will be inducted the prestigious Union City High School Hall of Honors. The induction ceremonies take place on Tuesday night, December 20. Two of the people being inducted qualified by earning all-state honors, while two others are past standouts of the highly-successful Lady...
WBBJ
TN Lottery announces winning ticket sold in West TN
DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Tennessee Lottery announces a big winner in West TN. According to information from the Tennessee Lottery, one lucky winning ticket was purchased in Dyersburg and won $50,000. The lucky lotto player won the prize by playing Double Play, matching four or five balls, as well as...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 16, 2022
Linda Holman Jones, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born July 5, 1939, in Springfield, Tennessee, she was the daughter of William L. and Velma B. Krisle Holman. She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family,...
WBBJ
Suspect in north Jackson Walmart shooting arrested in Detroit
JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a shooting at a local store has been taken into custody in another state. The Jackson Police Department confirms 18-year-old Alex Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after being located in Detroit, Michigan. Campbell was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for...
