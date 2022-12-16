Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Knights Score 3 Transfer Portal Additions in One Day!
UCF Knights Transfer Portal roundup.
UNC Football: Ryan Coe transferring to North Carolina
The UNC football program has added some special teams depth, as transfer kicker Ryan Coe is set to leave Cincinnati to join the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program have done well with the transfer portal over the last couple of days, as they’ve added yet another player to the mix.
packinsider.com
NC State is Wrapping up a HUGE Weekend of Official Visits
NC State had a packed house of football recruits this weekend on Official Visits. Some were uncommitted high school recruits, while other high school recruits were already committed to another school. Some were looking for a new home after 2 years at the Junior College level. Some are transferring from...
Former Clemson CB Announces Transfer Destination
Former Clemson CB Fred Davis has announced his intentions to transfer to UCF.
Duke basketball: Nation's longest road win streak at risk
STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) As a program, Duke hasn't lost a "true road game" since Jan. 18, when the 2021-22 Blue Devils fell to the Florida State Seminoles in overtime, 79-78. Then they reeled off wins in their last eight road outings, all in ACC play. Now, entering...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona cracks top five, North Carolina returns to Top 25 And 1
A fun, busy and eventful Saturday of college basketball concluded after midnight on the East Coast with a showdown between two programs possessing legitimate Final Four aspirations. Final score: Arizona 75, Tennessee 70. The five-point victory represented Arizona's fourth Quadrant-1 win of the season and improved second-year coach Tommy Lloyd's...
What North Carolina Star Said After Comeback Win Over Ohio State
The North Carolina Tar Heels notched a stunning comeback win over the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. After trailing by double digits for much of the game, the Tar Heels stormed back to force overtime with a last-second fadeaway from graduate transfer Pete Nance.
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic
Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
tarheelblog.com
Roy Williams has been one of UNC basketball’s most devoted fans since his retirement
When the cameras panned around the Madison Square Garden crowd on Saturday, it found a familiar face: Roy Williams. He was going with a more metropolitan look of a sport coat and turtleneck, if anything blending into the background a little bit more than he normally would have. Yet he...
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0