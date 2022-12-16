ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FanSided

UNC Football: Ryan Coe transferring to North Carolina

The UNC football program has added some special teams depth, as transfer kicker Ryan Coe is set to leave Cincinnati to join the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program have done well with the transfer portal over the last couple of days, as they’ve added yet another player to the mix.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State is Wrapping up a HUGE Weekend of Official Visits

NC State had a packed house of football recruits this weekend on Official Visits. Some were uncommitted high school recruits, while other high school recruits were already committed to another school. Some were looking for a new home after 2 years at the Junior College level. Some are transferring from...
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

What North Carolina Star Said After Comeback Win Over Ohio State

The North Carolina Tar Heels notched a stunning comeback win over the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. After trailing by double digits for much of the game, the Tar Heels stormed back to force overtime with a last-second fadeaway from graduate transfer Pete Nance.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic

Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS 17

Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
