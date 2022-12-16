A missing persons advocacy group has helped the daughter of Patricia Otto, who vanished from Lewiston, Idaho, in 1976, create a video holiday message. Suzanne Timms and her late sister have dedicated their lives to finding their mother. Suzanne believes the remains of a female found in Northeast Oregon in 1978 are that of Patricia Otto. Despite the complicated process of getting a positive identification, Suzanne will never give up in her search for answers and closure.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO