KLEWTV
Dec. 20: Area school closures and delays
Pullman School District: Two-hour delay. In addition, district AM preschool programs, zero period classes, and all before-school activities, programs, and clubs will be canceled. Rural bus routes will run on emergency routes. Genesee Schools: Closed 12/20/22. Joint School District #171 in Orofino: Closed 12/20/22.
Young mountain lions captured and euthanized by Fish and Game in Idaho town
Idaho Fish and Game officers investigated a report of three mountain lions found under a deck at a residence in Kendrick in North Idaho on Saturday, Dec. 17. To protect public safety, officers trapped and euthanized the three young mountain lions. “We made the decision to euthanize because lions habituated in an urban setting pose a public safety risk,” said Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region Supervisor JJ Teare. ...
KLEWTV
VIDEO: daughter of missing Lewiston woman sends her a holiday message
A missing persons advocacy group has helped the daughter of Patricia Otto, who vanished from Lewiston, Idaho, in 1976, create a video holiday message. Suzanne Timms and her late sister have dedicated their lives to finding their mother. Suzanne believes the remains of a female found in Northeast Oregon in 1978 are that of Patricia Otto. Despite the complicated process of getting a positive identification, Suzanne will never give up in her search for answers and closure.
KLEWTV
LC Valley warming shelter: gaining momentum
If you thought today was cold, just wait until the rest of this week when wind chill factors of negative 15 to 30 degrees, leading to subzero temperatures. That's why First Step 4 Life is working on a warming shelter to help prevent the homeless population in our area from freezing.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Car Fire Threatens Clarkston Home
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Firefighters attacked a car fire that was threatening a home Saturday evening about 5:30pm. When firefighters arrived on 18th Avenue in Clarkston, there were 3 cars on fire and flames were getting close to the home. Crews attacked the fire and knocked flames away from the...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
MOSCOW, Idaho - A renowned forensic pathologist and former medical examiner told Fox News Digital the toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students could hold potential clues to the unsolved case. "From the toxicology, you could learn a great deal about where the decedents were during the hours...
koze.com
Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation
CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
