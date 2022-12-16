ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KROC News

Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

One injured in two-vehicle accident in Southwest Austin Monday morning

One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a Palmer school bus and a sedan in southwest Austin Monday morning. The Austin Police Department reported that the accident occurred at the intersection of 6th St. and 11th Ave. SW at approximately 8:12 a.m. Monday morning. The driver of the school bus, which was carrying three students from Woodson Kindergarten Center, told police that he was traveling eastbound on 11th Ave. SW and entered the uncontrolled intersection after not seeing any other vehicles. He went on to tell authorities that when he was almost through the intersection, he observed another vehicle, a Kia Forte traveling north on 6th Street. The school bus driver told police that the other driver attempted to avoid the bus and turned right, but because of snow and ice in the intersection, the Kia ultimately still struck the bus on the passenger side just in front of the rear wheels, and then spun and struck the bus again just behind the rear wheels before coming to a stop in a snowbank.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area

(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Belle Plaine

A 71-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Sibley County Friday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Chevy HHR was traveling southbound on Highway 25 in Faxon Township just before 11:30 a.m. At the same time, the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
KIMT

Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Single-vehicle crash sends Chatfield teen to hospital

(ABC 6 News) – A single-vehicle crash on Friday morning sent a Chatfield teen to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 10:54 a.m., a 1992 Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 when it crashed at mile point 33 in Olmsted County. Shellanea...
CHATFIELD, MN
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for death threat

AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening someone with a knife results in probation for a Mower County man. Boh Nah, 34 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to terroristic threats. Austin police say Nah got into a fight with another man in the...
AUSTIN, MN
Faribault County Register

Fighting demons ‘When the Smoke Clears’

Law enforcement officers, EMS and ambulance personnel, and firefighters, all see some horrific and terrible things during their daily work. Bad vehicle accidents – some which are fatal; domestic violence and other injuries or deaths; suicides; or horrendous fires that destroy homes or other property. And what these emergency...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Catalytic converter theft sends second Austin man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second man is sentenced to prison for stealing catalytic converters. Christopher Eric Oleson, 22 of Austin, pleaded guilty in August to one count of third-degree burglary. Mower County law enforcement says Oleson and Juan Manual Ordaz Sanchez stole about $15,000 worth of catalytic converters from a business in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue W in Austin on July 5.
AUSTIN, MN
