U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Uplizna (Inebilizumab-Cdon) Gets Approval In Brazil For The Treatment Of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder
* UPLIZNA® (INEBILIZUMAB-CDON) APPROVED IN BRAZIL FOR THE TREATMENT OF NEUROMYELITIS OPTICA SPECTRUM DISORDER (NMOSD) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Prepay meters worsen energy inequality in UK
A bitter cold descends on snow-topped terraced houses in the north London suburb of Arnos Grove, as Samantha Pierre-Joseph warms her living room with a small whirring fan heater. The home, bedecked with snowflake decorations and a Christmas tree, has the central heating switched off to save cash as energy...
Five ways TikTok is seen as threat to US national security
- Data sharing - TikTok -- like its rivals Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube -- thrives on data and there seems to be no limit to how much young users are willing to share about themselves on the super addictive app. TikTok's critics worry that all this information is being processed...
Sundial Growers Says SNDL, Nova Cannabis Announce That They Have Entered Into An Agreement Creating A Well-Capitalized Cannabis Retail Platform In Canada
* SUNDIAL GROWERS- SNDL, NOVA CANNABIS ANNOUNCE THAT THEY HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT CREATING A WELL-CAPITALIZED CANNABIS RETAIL PLATFORM IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
UPDATE 1-Bankers not expecting quick recovery as IPO volumes plunge
(Adds more context, details and background) LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Investment bankers are bracing for another tough year ahead after losing out on lucrative fees from arranging share sales, as equity capital markets (ECM) deals, including new listings, plummeted to the lowest level since the early 2000s. With...
China says no new Covid deaths after changing criteria
China said Wednesday that not a single person had died of the Covid-19 the previous day, after changing the criteria for recording virus deaths to mean most are no longer counted. Hospitals are struggling, pharmacy shelves are stripped bare and crematoriums are overwhelmed in the wake of the Chinese government's...
World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on Covid woes, property crisis
The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its China growth forecast for the year as the pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world's second largest economy. In a statement, the institution slashed its forecast to 2.7 percent from 4.3 percent predicted in June. It also revised its forecast for next year from 5.2 percent down to 4.3 percent.
U.N. summit puts forward new draft of global deal to protect nature
MONTREAL (Reuters) -With U.N. negotiations on a new global deal to protect nature in their final 48 hours, China on Sunday released a proposed text that will shape any agreement on conserving the world's wild places and species. The presidency of the Montreal summit is held by China, which is...
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
Gold climbs above $1,800 as dollar dips on BOJ policy move
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% to above the key $1,800 level on Tuesday as the dollar dropped to session lows after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak, while markets also weighed the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,802.11...
