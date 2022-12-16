ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio, WI

Recall issued for several Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe pork products

By Jaymes Langrehr
 4 days ago

RIO, Wis. — Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe is issuing a voluntary recall of a number of its packaged pork products that are sold in retail stores and farmers markets, as well as wholesale.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the Class I recall includes the following items, all of which carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293:

  • Smoked Sliced Deli Ham, 1-lb. packages
  • Smoked Ham, 1/2-lb. packages
  • Smoked Bacon, 1 ½-lb. packages
  • Uncured Bacon, 1-lb. packages
  • Uncured Pork Deli Ham Sliced, 1-lb. packages
  • Uncured Pork Paddle A Smoked Pork Chop
  • Smoked Pork Chops
  • Smoked Ham Steak
  • Smoked Pork Hock

The affected products were sold at Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms in Union Grove, Vindicator Brand in Loganville, and Wisconsin Meadows in Viroqua.

The recall was made after a routine inspection by state inspectors, who found evidence that the affected products may have been adulterated. According to the USDA, a Class I recall means there is a reasonable probability that using the product will cause “serious adverse health consequences.”

As of now, state officials say no illnesses have been reported as a result of eating the products, but anyone with symptoms of a foodborne illness should call their doctor. If you bought any of the listed products, you should throw them away.

This is the second large-scale recall issued by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in the last few months. In October, the company issued a Class I recall for nearly 20 products after wheat and soy — considered major food allergens — were not declared on the products’ labels.

