Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders ‘things I think’: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Daniel Jones, more
Here are a few quick thoughts after the New York Giants’ heart-pounding, critical 20-12 victory on Sunday night over the Washington Commanders. Rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux had said in the buildup to Sunday’s game that “prime time likes me.”. It probably isn’t news, but it is...
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders: 5 plays that led to the Giants’ victory
The New York Giants escaped FedEx Field with a crucial 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The two teams battled to a Week 13 tie two weeks ago, but it was the Giants who significantly improved their playoff odds with this victory. The Giants now have an 88...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Vikings 2022, Week 16: Everything you need to know
Believe it or not, the New York Giants can clinch a playoff berth this weekend. Here’s how:. That, of course is a lot that has to go right. Especially since the 8-5-1 Giants are on the road against a good team, the 11-3 Minnesota Vikings, on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
Big Blue View
Do the Commanders have an advantage over the Giants because of their bye week?
The Washington Commanders are favored by 4.5 points to defeat the New York Giants this Sunday. Several reasons are given for this: The fact that Washington is the home team, and that Washington is “hot” while the Giants are “cold”. And one more supposed advantage - Washington is rested, coming off their bye week, with a lot of time for them to prepare for the Giants.
Big Blue View
The greatest individual defensive performances in Giants’ history
The New York Giants’ stirring 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders Sunday night was largely made possible by a bravura performance by rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux had his best game as a Giant to date in a season in which he has been trending upward. The play everyone will remember is his sack - strip - fumble recovery - touchdown on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinecke that changed the momentum of the game:
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders, Week 15: Live updates
Will the New York Giants take control in the fight for an NFC playoff berth on Sunday night, or will they cede that to the Washington Commanders when the two 7-5-1 teams meet in a critical game at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC?. Use this thread to discuss the game....
Big Blue View
Week 15 Sunday afternoon viewing guide for Giants fans
Two weeks ago at this time, the New York Giants were set to play the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET in Week 15. Then the two teams tied in Week 13 and ramped the importance of their rematch to near-playoff levels. The NFL wasted no time in flexing the Week 15 game between the two 7-win NFC East teams to Sunday Night Football.
Big Blue View
Giants at Commanders: Stats and analytics from the Giants’ win over Washington
The New York Giants topped the Washington Commanders 20-12 in their Week 15 rematch. The game was more stressful than pretty much anyone would have preferred, but the Giants ultimately came away with with the win. While the Giants gained the lead at the beginning of the second quarter — and wouldn’t relinquish it — this game was a much more back-and-forth affair than the box score might suggest.
Big Blue View
Hey, the New York Giants have a real honest to goodness pass rush
Tuesday is usually an off day for NFL teams. The New York Giants will practice, though, since their Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings will be played on Saturday afternoon. Here are some things I’m thinking about as the NFL calendar rolls on. Pass rush. Don’t look now,...
Big Blue View
NFC playoff picture: Giants put themselves in great position to reach playoffs
The New York Giants took a massive step toward reaching the NFL playoffs with Sunday night’s 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders. Per FiveThirtyEight, the 8-5-1 Giants’ odds of reaching the playoffs increased from 52 percent to 87 percent with their thrilling victory. ESPN Analytics put the Giants’...
Big Blue View
Anatomy of Giants’ 18-play, 97-yard drive
The New York Giants manufactured an early 18-play, 97-yard drive that ended in their only offensive touchdown against the Washington Commanders in Week 15. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 10 passes, including a third-and-9 and a fourth-and-9 from the Washington 35-yard line. It was arguably the most impressive drive of the...
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 16: Giants shoot back up to 12
NFL.com (13) The Giants won their most important game of the year because their best player balled out, and their most promising rookie announced his arrival. A rejuvenated Saquon Barkley barreled over the Commanders’ defense in a dominating display during New York’s final scoring drive, and Kayvon Thibodeaux dominated the Commanders’ offensive line and lived in the backfield in a 12-tackle effort that included a sack/fumble/recovery for a massive touchdown. New York’s goal-line stand in the final minute was, ahem, helped along by outside forces, but the Giants got it done and put themselves in excellent position to end a long postseason drought. Kudos.
Big Blue View
Giants’ coach Brian Daboll goes for the goatee, and now we’re stuck with it
There was something different about New York Giants coach Brian Daboll on Sunday night. If you couldn’t quite put your finger on it it was that Daboll shaved off his bushy beard for the game against the Washington Commanders, leaving just a wispy goatee in its place. With the...
Big Blue View
Giants-Vikings odds: New York slight underdogs once again
The New York Giants are coming off one of their biggest wins in years, but they face a tough three-game slate to close out the regular season. They’ll be 3.5-point underdogs on the road against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. The Vikings opened as -180 moneyline favorites and the...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, schedule, weather and more
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders will have the national spotlight to themselves Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET/NBC) when they meet in a key Week 15 game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Giants games are now available to stream on Sling TV, which gives you even more accessibility...
Big Blue View
Will DJ be back?
I sure hope so! I've seen enough to feel ready to go to war with him for another couple of years, at least. Especially since moving on from him raises so many of its own questions, and, takes away some of our ability to shore up the other positions of obvious, greater need.
