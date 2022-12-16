Read full article on original website
pagosadailypost.com
EDITORIAL: Exploring Pagosa’s East End Multimodal Plan, Part One
I never studied Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s poem The Rime of the Ancient Mariner in English class, so I wasn’t familiar with the origin of a particular metaphor. Having an albatross hanging around one’s neck. In Coleridge’s poem, a sailor kills a harmless albatross — a bird considered...
cobizmag.com
Three Towns in Four Corners — A Cultural Insight into Colorado’s Borderline Communities
Using wheelbarrows to transport the merchandise, Maria’s Bookshop moved into its current location in an old building in downtown Durango in 1992. Last year, it sold 100,000 volumes, many of them hardbacks. Tourists constitute about half the customers of Maria’s, a higher percentage during summer when the Durango &...
pagosadailypost.com
KSUT Announces Preliminary Lineup for Folk & Bluegrass Fest
KSUT Presents is excited to announce its preliminary lineup for the 16th Annual Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass music festival including Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Becky Buller, Sister Sadie, Larry Keel Experience, Leon Timbo, Armchair Boogie, Henhouse Prowlers, Stillhouse Junkies, Fireside Collective, Full Cord, Phoebe Hunt, Bonnie and Taylor Sims, FY5, Caleb Caudle, and Stone-Hall…
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Bull Elk Gets Rescued From a Mud Pit in Southwestern Colorado
Here's something you don't see or hear about every day. A young bull elk had to be rescued from a mud pit in southwestern Colorado as it was stuck up to its neck and wasn't able to get out. The incident occurred in La Garita which is located north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
