radionwtn.com
Reed, Reagor Formally Appointed To HCMC Board; Paris/Henry County Awarded $647,015 For Industrial Park Development
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Commission made the appointments of Bruce Reed and Susan Reagor to the hospital board official at Monday night’s meeting. Reed and Reagor were nominated to the Henry County Medical Center board of trustees at last week’s meeting after presentations from nine candidates. Nominating Committee Chairman Monte Starks said all candidates “were good candidates” and the process was a difficult one.
radionwtn.com
Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
radionwtn.com
Investigator Turner Named Officer Of Year At Martin PD
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Department’s Chief’s Awards were handed out recently at the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Christmas Party. Officer of the Year was awarded to Investigator Sarah Turner, with Employee of the Year given to Administrative Assistant Lynn Vincent. Outstanding Service Award was given to 911 Operator Hunter Scott, while Patrolman Demarchio Lee won the “Dean Vowell Award”. In photo, Investigator Sarah Turner receives the Officer of the Year Award from Chief Don Teal. (MPD photo).
radionwtn.com
Martin PD Awarded State Accreditation Award
Martin, Tenn.–The Martin Police Department was awarded its fourth T.L.E.A. Accreditation Award on December 7 during a meeting at the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police in Franklin. The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program exists to improve the quality of law enforcement agencies in the State of Tennessee and...
radionwtn.com
Bumper To Bumper Traffic For Santa’s Night Of Lights
Buchanan, Tenn.–Traffic was bumper to bumper for the last night of Santa’s Night of Lights at Paris Landing State Park Sunday. With the boat parade also happening at the same time, cars crowded both sides of the highway. Dozens of decorations were lit up for Santa’s Night of Lights in the picnic area of the park, as were all the buildings, pavilions and gazebo. And, as you can see, Santa’s boat was also featured. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
Local business organizes free 'Community Christmas' event for Southside
PADUCAH — Southside Paducah's first ever Community Christmas event was held Saturday. The all-day event featured free activities for the family to celebrate the holiday. The organizers say accessible events like this help build the community. A special appearance from Santa was just one of the things you could...
radionwtn.com
911 Board Attorney Chip McLean Honored On Retirement
Paris, Tenn.–Attorney Chip McLean–who has served as the Henry County 911 Board’s attorney since 2010–was honored at his last meeting Monday evening as he prepares for retirement. McLean was presented a plaque by 911 Board Chairman John Etheridge and thanked for his leadership and years of...
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
radionwtn.com
“Jingle & Mingle” Christmas Open House At BPU
Paris, Tenn.–Paris BPU will be holding a “Jingle & Mingle Christmas Open House” Tuesday, December 20 at the BPU offices on Washington St. Harmonix will perfom at 11:45 a.m. and Santa will arrive at 3 p.m. with reindeer food, apple cider, peppermint bark, to 4:30 p.m. Photo:...
radionwtn.com
“Spirit Of Christmas Eve” Blood Drives
New this year, our LIFELINE Blood Centers in Jackson & Dyersburg will be open for our “Spirit of Christmas Eve” Blood Drive. Jackson: 9am-6pm and Dyersburg: 8am-4pm on Saturday, December 24. Upon a successful donation, donors will be able to choose from a list of approved local nonprofits who are partnering with LIFELINE on the blood drive. The nonprofit which the donor chooses will receive a $10 donation from LIFELINE.
KFVS12
Union City High School inducts 5 people into Hall of Honors
UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Five people will be inducted the prestigious Union City High School Hall of Honors. The induction ceremonies take place on Tuesday night, December 20. Two of the people being inducted qualified by earning all-state honors, while two others are past standouts of the highly-successful Lady...
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office promotes ‘Socially Safe’ program
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaberation with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System, and Paris Special School District would like to make parents aware this holiday season. “Socially Safe” is a program being launched for the community, kids,...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/16/22 – 12/19/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/16/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/19/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Burning The Mortgage At Quinn Chapel AME
Paris, Tenn.–Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Paris held a mortgage burning ceremony and service Sunday. Long-time member George Combs, left, had the honor of burning the mortgage papers, with church dignitaries present. Next to him is Bishop E. Anne Henning Byfield, Presiding Prelate 13th Episcopal District of the AME Church, with Sister Nonan Moore, Trustee; Brother Charles Ray Washum, Trustee; and Dr. John Dandridge, Senior Pastor at Quinn Chapel. Quinn Chapel is one of the most historic churches in Henry County and its placement on the National Register of Historic Places is being processed now. Quinn Chapel was built in 1917 and the parsonage was built circa 1910 and are located at 216 Church St. The original Quinn Chapel church building was constructed in 1868 and was located at the intersection of Curtis and Draper Streets. Quinn Chapel moved to its current location in 1908. (Rev. Janie Dandridge photo).
radionwtn.com
Holland Posthumously Awarded Honorary Degree
MURRAY, Ky. – Mary Ford Holland was posthumously awarded an honorary doctorate from Murray State University as part of the fall 2022 commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 at the CFSB Center. Holland received a Doctor of Education, with the degree accepted by Elnora Ford, Holland’s niece and longtime caretaker.
radionwtn.com
Wesley ‘T’ Hill
Mr. Wesley “T” Hill, 73, of Union City, died Friday at The Arbor at the Etheridge House. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow...
WBBJ
TN Lottery announces winning ticket sold in West TN
DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Tennessee Lottery announces a big winner in West TN. According to information from the Tennessee Lottery, one lucky winning ticket was purchased in Dyersburg and won $50,000. The lucky lotto player won the prize by playing Double Play, matching four or five balls, as well as...
radionwtn.com
UTM Awards First Nunnelly Family Scholarship
Martin, Tenn.–Emmalee Mathews achieved some notable firsts when she received her bachelor’s degree Dec. 10 from the University of Tennessee at Martin. She excelled as a first-generation college student and was among the top graduates academically in her class. The health and human performance student from Dickson, Tennessee, also became the first recipient of the Rosann and Bill Nunnelly Family Scholarship to graduate.
WBBJ
Early morning house fire totals home in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Gibson County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning. The department responded to a house fire along the Alamo Highway around 1 a.m. The department says the firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within two hours of their...
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested in connection with armed burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary. According to Mayfield police, 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was arrested on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit burglary. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included...
