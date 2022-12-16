ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

BR area prepares for extreme cold

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Preparations are being made ahead of extreme cold that is expected to roll through the Baton Rouge area. At St. Vincent De Paul, they are rolling out cots, dressing them with fresh linens and blankets, and fluffing pillows for those looking for a warm place to stay.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Funeral arrangements announced for Baton Rouge firefighter

Scholarship awarded in memory of Dutchtown High student killed in crash. The scholarship was awarded in memory of Caroline Smith and was given to a Dutchtown High School student on the school’s campus. Updated: 5 hours ago. A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR animal shelter needs emergency fosters ahead of extreme cold

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance is asking for the public’s help to clear their shelter ahead of the extremely cold temperatures. According to officials, the shelter is operating over capacity. They added that Companion Animal Alliance has 222 dogs and only 177 dog kennels in the building.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank commodity distribution set for Dec. 20

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will be holding its commodity distribution Dec. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The Food Bank’s mission is to feed the hungry in Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes by providing food and educational outreach through faith-based and other community partners. With community support, they have served the hungry in an 11-parish service area for more than 35 years.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16. You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Here’s a list of activities...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 male killed in shooting off Florida Blvd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting off of Florida Boulevard at an apartment complex that occurred on Monday, December 19 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD states they received a call about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 10550 block of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge woman found guilty of scamming FEMA with stolen information

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 41-year-old Baton Rouge woman will serve time in federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Shawnda Augustus admitted to attempting to defraud FEMA by submitting 40 disaster unemployment assistance applications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission in her name and in the names of other victims without their consent or knowledge after the 2016 flood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One injured in shooting at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road

A targeted shooting Monday morning at a Krispy Kreme on Plank Road left one person injured, according to Baton Rouge police. Police say four men arrived at the donut shop at 11:12 a.m. and jumped out of the car before firing shots at another vehicle in the drive-thru line, injuring a person in the process.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant, 1031 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge.Photo byM Henderson. What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

