In the midst of an off night playing wise, West Virginia held Buffalo off in the late stages of Sunday’s game. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. Despite not playing, WVU F Emmitt Matthews proved that he very well be the most valuable piece for this West Virginia team. Matthews missed the Buffalo game due to a left knee injury he sustained in the UAB game on Dec. 10. Through 10 games, Matthews is averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The Tacoma, Wa. native has improved his shot, recording 47 percent from the field, 48 percent from three and 90 percent from the free throw line.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO