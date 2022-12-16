Read full article on original website
West Virginia’s 3-Star OL Commit Nick Krahe Announces Plans to Sign with Mountaineers
West Virginia expects offensive line three-star offensive lineman Nick Krahe to be a big part of the program’s future. The first step to getting him on the field for the Mountaineers will take place tomorrow. Krahe announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he will sign his national letter of...
2023 3-Star Edge Oryend Fisher Confirms Commitment, to Sign with WVU
While most of the focus has been on West Virginia’s offensive recruits, WVU has a three-star edge rusher as part of the 2023 class. Oryend Fisher reaffirmed his commitment to the Mountaineers late Monday night by tweeting that he will sign his national letter of intent on the National Early Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon at 2 pm EST. Fisher will sign at Great Crossing High School and is welcoming to anyone who wants to stop by to watch him enter the next stage of his life and career.
3 Takeaways from WVU Basketball’s Win Over Buffalo
In the midst of an off night playing wise, West Virginia held Buffalo off in the late stages of Sunday’s game. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. Despite not playing, WVU F Emmitt Matthews proved that he very well be the most valuable piece for this West Virginia team. Matthews missed the Buffalo game due to a left knee injury he sustained in the UAB game on Dec. 10. Through 10 games, Matthews is averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The Tacoma, Wa. native has improved his shot, recording 47 percent from the field, 48 percent from three and 90 percent from the free throw line.
WVU RB Commit Jahiem White to Hold Signing Day Ceremony on Wednesday
Running back Jahiem White has always stayed true to his commitment to West Virginia. And he will make that commitment official when he signs his national letter of intent. White announced his plans to put pen to paper at 4 pm on Wednesday evening. He tweeted an image of himself putting on a WVU hat with “51 hours and counting” and the address of where he will be located added to the tweet.
Will 2023 4-Star CB Prospect Amare Snowden Pick Mountaineers?
West Virginia fans now have a time to set their alarms for on Wednesday for National Early Signing Day. Amare Snowden, a four-star cornerback, who is widely believed to be a game changer type player, has announced that he will select his college program at exactly 12:45 pm EST tomorrow. He will pick his new team at Roseville High School.
West Virginia Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Exact Time He Will Sign
West Virginia fans were offered a sense of relief when top commit Rodney Gallagher reiterated his intentions to be a Mountaineer recently. Gallagher has now pinpointed an exact time that he will make it official. The four-star product, who will be joining WVU as a receiver after also spending time...
WVU OL Chris Mayo Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia offensive lineman Chris Mayo joins the long list of Mountaineers in the Transfer Portal. National college football analyst Mike Farrell, who works with us within the Sports Now family of networks, was the first to break the news. Mayo, a redshirt freshman, should have many years of eligibility remaining in his college career.
2023 3-Star WR Elijah Caldwell Decommits from West Virginia
2023 3-star wide receiver Elijah Caldwell decommitted from West Virginia on Monday afternoon just two days from the National Early Signing Day period. Caldwell made his announcement on social media. “After praying and speaking about my decision with my parents and coaches, I have decided to de-commit from West Virginia...
Kent State Transfer WR Ja’Shaun Poke Commits to West Virginia
It’s been loss after loss for West Virginia football recently, but the Mountaineers now finally have an addition. Kent State transfer wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke posted on his instagram account that he has committed to WVU Sunday night. Poke’s commitment comes only a few days after receiving an offer from WVU.
West Virginia Football Adds Commitment from Kent State CB Montre Miller
It took a domino to fall in terms of transfer committing to join West Virginia for another one to follow. Soon after Kent State wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke announced his commitment to WVU, his teammate with the Golden Flashes did the same. Cornerback Monte Miller tweeted “straight business…let’s rock” with a graphic of him wearing a WVU jersey and the words “committed” on the top.
Richmond Transfer CB Tyrek Funderburk Announces Offer from WVU
University of Richmond transfer Tyrek Funderburk has received an offer from the Mountaineers. The senior cornerback made the offer official in an announcement via his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon. Funderburk entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with one year of eligibility remaining after spending the last four seasons with the...
Former Mountaineer DL Taijh Alston Commits to Colorado
Taijh Alston has become the first West Virginia transfer to choose his next destination to play football. The former Mountaineer defensive lineman announced his commitment to the University of Colorado via a video on his Instagram posted Sunday morning. The original news came from CU Sports Report, a branch of Rivals that covers the Buffaloes.
Report: Former WVU Assistant Travis Trickett Takes Coastal Carolina OC Job
Former West Virginia assistant Travis Trickett is set to take the offensive coordinator job at Coastal Carolina, as first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz. Trickett spent this past season serving as South Florida’s OC. Trickett spent two different stints at West Virginia. Once from 2003-06 and most recently...
2024 4-Star WR Keylen Adams Lists West Virginia on Current Top 12
Even with another year left of high school, a top recruit is narrowing down his list of potential college programs, and he’s including the Mountaineers. Keylen Adams, a four-star wide receiver out of Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, released his top 12 on Saturday. Adams lists himself as 6’2” and 185 pounds on his Twitter bio, but is considered closer to 170 by 247 Sports.
West Virginia Pulls Away Late Against Buffalo 96-78
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a slow start, West Virginia pulled away in the late stages against Buffalo, winning 96-78. West Virginia (9-2) ended the game on a 35-18 run in the final 11 minutes. West Virginia’s offense against Buffalo (5-6) was all Erik Stevenson, Tre Mitchell and Jimmy Bell....
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 18
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. West Virginia Football Adds Commitment from Kent State CB Montre Miller. Update (7:30 PM) – Kent State Transfer WR Ja’Shaun Poke Commits to West Virginia. Update (6:00 PM) – Update (5:30...
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Buffalo
West Virginia will host Buffalo on Sunday night at the WVU Coliseum in one of the final non-conference games for the Mountaineers. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Meet the Opponent: Buffalo. Buffalo comes into Sunday’s contest 5-5 with notable wins over St....
Watch: WVU Honors Bob Huggins’ HoF Enshrinement Before Buffalo Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was honored for his Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement prior to the Buffalo game on Sunday night. Huggins officially entered the Class of 2022 Hall of Fame back in September. Huggins has won 924 career games spanning five coaching tenures...
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Buffalo
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 96-78 win over Buffalo on Sunday night, WVU head coach Bob Huggins and players Erik Stevenson, Tre Mitchell and Jimmy Bell recapped the contest. Huggins talked about the defensive struggles as well as players stepping up for the inactive Emmitt Matthews.
WVU F Emmitt Matthews Out Against Buffalo with Left Knee Injury
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia basketball announced that forward Emmitt Matthews is out against Buffalo with a left knee injury. Matthews injured the knee against UAB on Dec. 10 but finished the game. Matthews is averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 10 games. WV Sports Now...
