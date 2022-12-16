ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

live5news.com

Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Future Burnt Church changes will ease traffic, increase safety

The impetus for a planned transportation project intended to widen Burnt Church Road from Bridge Street to the Bluffton Parkway is improving the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. The tentative designs – there are four at the moment – that were presented at a mid-November public meeting included a...
BLUFFTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC

The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Fire damages Daniel Island condos

International African American Museum to delay opening. International African American Museum to delay opening. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal …. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care. SC grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh for tax evasion. SC grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh for tax evasion. CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party,...
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

South Carolina officials monitoring weather closely as travel volume increases

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The highway patrol and local airport say they’re monitoring the weather closely as travel volume picks up this week to see what impacts could be. “Here as long as it stays dry, if it’s cold its really no issue. The big thing will be having passengers check their connecting flights, so if they’re flying from here to Charlotte or something like that just check that because the ripple of effects of this weather will be felt more seriously in other places than here,” Jon Rembold said.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a “hunting incident” in Charleston County Monday night. An official with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed there was a hunting incident in the Adams Run community near Parkers Ferry Road. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Where to get holiday meals in Charleston this year

Relax this holiday season and let someone else handle the cooking for you. Several Charleston-area restaurants are offering special holiday platters and meals that require nothing more than heating up the oven. Or, skip the at-home meal all together and dine-in at one of these Charleston establishments that will remain open for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Crews extinguish electrical fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) on Monday responded to the 300 block of Jonesville Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. According to CCFR, units arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found smoke venting from the roof of a single-story home.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Fairy House Festival schedule for January in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host its annual Fairy House Festival in January at Palmetto Islands County Parks. Children are invited to a garden fairy extravaganza to create fairy homes and crafts. Tiny homes from the fairies of the Palmetto Island County Park will be...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Charleston, South Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
cityofbeaufort.org

Santa will be touring Beaufort neighborhoods Dec. 19-21

BEAUFORT, S.C. – Calling all kids!. Santa will be making an appearance on our very own City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department fire truck next week! Here is where you can see Santa and cheer him on:. Monday, Dec. 19, 5:30-8 p.m.:. Pigeon Point and Downtown area:
BEAUFORT, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina convenience store owner charged with selling alcohol to minors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The owner of a West Ashley convenience store has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, according to police. The Charleston Police Department conducted an investigation into possible liquor law violations at Saints Market on Orleans Road, according to a report. The report states that a “confidential informant” purchased alcoholic beverages […]
CHARLESTON, SC

