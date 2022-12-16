Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
Former radio station property to become new waterfront park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new park will soon be constructed at the site of a former Charleston-area radio station. Waterfront land along Wappoo Road that once housed radio station WPAL was purchased by the City of Charleston in 2015 for the purpose of becoming a public park. The city has been in discussion with […]
live5news.com
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: More than 1,000 illegal short-term rentals operating in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Short-term rentals have taken off in the last few years and despite the City of Charleston’s best efforts, thousands of illegal advertisements continue to pop up. “We had a very big uptick in complaints of transient people coming through their neighborhoods not knowing who they...
blufftonsun.com
Future Burnt Church changes will ease traffic, increase safety
The impetus for a planned transportation project intended to widen Burnt Church Road from Bridge Street to the Bluffton Parkway is improving the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. The tentative designs – there are four at the moment – that were presented at a mid-November public meeting included a...
charlestondaily.net
8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC
The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
live5news.com
Phase 2 almost complete on West Ashley Station Shopping Center remodeling
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Demolition is expected to begin soon at the Doscher’s IGA Supermarket off Savannah Highway at the West Ashley Station Shopping Center. Phase 2 for this project began in the beginning of summer and the next step is pre-construction for these developers. City officials say this...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
counton2.com
Fire damages Daniel Island condos
International African American Museum to delay opening. International African American Museum to delay opening. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal …. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care. SC grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh for tax evasion. SC grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh for tax evasion. CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party,...
Woman assaulted with golf club at downtown homeless center, report shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after a woman was reportedly assaulted at a downtown homeless shelter. Police responded to 529 Meeting Street, which is the Navigation Center, around 6:17 p.m. after a woman said she was beaten with a golf club by another homeless individual, according to a report. […]
wtoc.com
South Carolina officials monitoring weather closely as travel volume increases
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The highway patrol and local airport say they’re monitoring the weather closely as travel volume picks up this week to see what impacts could be. “Here as long as it stays dry, if it’s cold its really no issue. The big thing will be having passengers check their connecting flights, so if they’re flying from here to Charlotte or something like that just check that because the ripple of effects of this weather will be felt more seriously in other places than here,” Jon Rembold said.
live5news.com
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a “hunting incident” in Charleston County Monday night. An official with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed there was a hunting incident in the Adams Run community near Parkers Ferry Road. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
live5news.com
Inclusive park opens in Goose Creek: ‘It’s just such a huge win for our community’
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A brand-new park opened in Goose Creek on Friday with the focus of being “a park built for everyone.”. The $9 million project, Central Creek Park, hopes to be inclusive towards everyone with volleyball and basketball courts, a splash pad, a food truck pavilion and pickleball courts.
live5news.com
Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
Charleston City Paper
Where to get holiday meals in Charleston this year
Relax this holiday season and let someone else handle the cooking for you. Several Charleston-area restaurants are offering special holiday platters and meals that require nothing more than heating up the oven. Or, skip the at-home meal all together and dine-in at one of these Charleston establishments that will remain open for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
counton2.com
Crews extinguish electrical fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) on Monday responded to the 300 block of Jonesville Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. According to CCFR, units arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found smoke venting from the roof of a single-story home.
counton2.com
Fairy House Festival schedule for January in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host its annual Fairy House Festival in January at Palmetto Islands County Parks. Children are invited to a garden fairy extravaganza to create fairy homes and crafts. Tiny homes from the fairies of the Palmetto Island County Park will be...
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
cityofbeaufort.org
Santa will be touring Beaufort neighborhoods Dec. 19-21
BEAUFORT, S.C. – Calling all kids!. Santa will be making an appearance on our very own City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department fire truck next week! Here is where you can see Santa and cheer him on:. Monday, Dec. 19, 5:30-8 p.m.:. Pigeon Point and Downtown area:
South Carolina convenience store owner charged with selling alcohol to minors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The owner of a West Ashley convenience store has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, according to police. The Charleston Police Department conducted an investigation into possible liquor law violations at Saints Market on Orleans Road, according to a report. The report states that a “confidential informant” purchased alcoholic beverages […]
