Erie County, NY

Updated traffic plans and winter prep for Bills game

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kaRI_0jkvH7Og00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced new traffic plans for Saturday’s Bills game against Miami.

Roadways :

Due to the weather and snow plow activity around the stadium:

  • Cars will not be allowed to stop or stage along the shoulder, curb, driving lane, or anywhere on the roadway.
  • All drivers will be instructed to move their vehicles out of the abovementioned areas.

Abbott Road:

  • The section of Abbott in front of the stadium will be closed to north and southbound traffic. beginning at 3:15 p.m. and will remain closed until after the game.
  • Lots 2, 3, the Camper and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Route 20a.
  • Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Route 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road) :

  • Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Route 20a, from Fieldhouse Drive, will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots :

  • All stadium lots open at 4:15 p.m. Drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

The sheriff urges drivers and fans to prepare for winter weather conditions:

  • Give yourself extra time to get in and out of the game.
  • Make sure you have a full tank of fuel.
  • Slow down.
  • Increase following distance.
  • Remove all snow and ice from vehicle.
  • Wear weather-appropriate apparel for the game.
  • Bring extra clothing to change into if the outer layer gets wet.
  • Use common sense and be prepared for the conditions.

AAA offered the following tips and advice for fans heading to the stadium:

For motorist:

  • Pack a shovel.
  • Have a new set of gloves and hat to use during the snow removal process.
  • Have snacks and water to stay comfortable while waiting to exit the game.
  • Make sure you have an emergency kit in your vehicle.

For fans driving to and from the game:

  • Fill up your gas tank.
  • Go slow and drive with caution on ice and snow.
  • Brush off your entire vehicle before driving.

For tailgaters:

  • Preserve your car battery — don’t leave your lights on, car battery to play music or for other means.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022.

