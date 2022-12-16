Read full article on original website
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
5 Best Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Turnberry turns to Wynwood, plans mixed-use hotel project
Turnberry Associates is planning a mixed-use hotel project in Wynwood on a site it acquired from the Bacardi family, The Real Deal has learned. Aventura-based Turnberry, led by Jackie Soffer, paid $13.1 million for the properties at 127 and 135 Northwest 24th Street and 128 and 138 Northwest 25th Street, Vizzda data and records show. One of Soffer’s brothers, Rock Soffer, will lead the project. AJC Partners, a family office based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., is a partner.
One Thousand Museum tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume rose slightly while the average sale price fell last week. Condo sales totaled $99 million, barely higher than the $97.7 million in sales from the previous week. The average sale price fell for the first time in several weeks, landing at $861,000. That compares with $913,000 the week prior.
Biggest South Florida real estate news of 2022
South Florida real estate continued to dominate headlines in 2022. The pandemic-charged housing market frenzy slowed dramatically as a result of soaring mortgage rates, inflation and other economic pressures. After nearly two years of nonstop sales and rent hikes, renters and buyers were pushed to their limits, and the housing crisis worsened with affordability reaching record lows.
Kushner, Aimco sell piece of Fort Lauderdale assemblage
Kushner Companies and Aimco sold a piece of their three-lot development assemblage near downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Brightline station. Woodfield Development paid $18.3 million for the 0.8-acre site at 520 West Broward Boulevard, with plans to build a 41-story multifamily tower, according to records. The buyer took out a $9.1 million loan tied to the property from New York-based Maxim Capital Group.
Cybersecurity CEO buys waterfront Venetian Islands home for $26M
Spec home developer Barry Brodsky sold a renovated waterfront Venetian Islands house in Miami Beach to a cybersecurity chief for $26 million. Records show 70 Bear Marino LLC, managed by Brodsky, sold the house at 70 West San Marino Drive to Lane Bess via L & L Sunset LLC, a Florida entity.
Lease roundup: Deco Capital Nabs Pretium Partners as tenant
Investment management firm Pretium Partners will open an office at the Eighteen Sunset office project under construction in Miami Beach. New York-based Pretium, with more than $50 billion of assets under management, leased 11,600 square feet on the fourth floor at 1769 Purdy Avenue, according to a news release from the Miami Beach Economic Development Department.
Vlad Doronin’s 830 Brickell signs law firm for record 115K sf lease
Vlad Doronin’s OKO Group and Jonathan Goldstein’s Cain International scored their biggest lease at the 830 Brickell tower. Law firm Kirkland & Ellis took 115,000 square feet on six floors at the office high-rise, which is still under construction, according to a news release from the developers. The...
Movers & Shakers: ISG World brings back Melissa Tamuz as marketing director
Despite the busy holiday season, South Florida real estate professionals are finding time to make their next career moves. Melissa Tamuz returned to Miami-based ISG World as the brokerage’s director of marketing, according to an announcement from the company. Tamuz previously worked at ISG as a marketing coordinator, and spent the past four years as chief marketing officer of Aclaró, a Miami-based blockchain startup.
Billionaire Ken Griffin seeks to move historic Miami villa
Sometimes the government is your enemy, sometimes it’s your friend. Such is the case with billionaire Ken Griffin, who earlier this week sued the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department, and is looking for Miami officials to move a historic waterfront home he recently purchased, the Miami Herald reported.
