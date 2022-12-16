Turnberry Associates is planning a mixed-use hotel project in Wynwood on a site it acquired from the Bacardi family, The Real Deal has learned. Aventura-based Turnberry, led by Jackie Soffer, paid $13.1 million for the properties at 127 and 135 Northwest 24th Street and 128 and 138 Northwest 25th Street, Vizzda data and records show. One of Soffer’s brothers, Rock Soffer, will lead the project. AJC Partners, a family office based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., is a partner.

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO