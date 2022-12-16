ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

MCPS: Superintendent Recommends $3.2 Billion Operating Budget

Per MCPS: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight has recommended a $3.15 billion Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2024. It continues the district’s focus on preparing all students to thrive in their futures. The funding provides a high-quality education for growing student enrollment, for continuing recovery from lost learning time due to the pandemic, for new research-based innovative approaches for teaching and learning, for competitive salaries for staff, and for increased costs of goods and services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS: Students Lead a Panel and Activities to Address Gaslighting

Per MCPS: Students at Bethesda Chevy Chase High School (BCC) took the initiative to organize, over the period of two months, lectures, performances, and panel discussions to unwrap the effects of gaslighting in their school and their communities (video available here). “It’s important for the school system to address gaslighting...
BETHESDA, MD
whatsupmag.com

Pittman Announces New Deputy County Administrative Officer

Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the promotion of Dr. Jennifer Purcell to the role of Deputy County Administrative Officer. Dr. Purcell, who has also served as Chief of Staff and is currently Director of Special Projects, will assume her new role on January 5, 2023.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Hundreds Gather to Declare Jews Are Welcome in Montgomery County

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday to light the Chanukah menorah at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda where vandal(s) spray painted the words Jews Not Welcome the previous day. Within one month, antisemitic messages and symbols were found spray painted at the high school, the Capital Crescent Trail and a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rew-online.com

CP Capital US Announces Plans for ‘White Oak’ in Silver Spring, Md., with The NRP Group

A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project in Silver Spring, Maryland.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Clarksburg Town Center Hopes To Start Construction in 2024; Weis Signs LOI To Become Grocery Anchor

A Clarksburg community meeting on the future of the Clarksburg Town Center (CTC) revealed updated plans that hope for construction to begin in 2024 and be completed in “one fell swoop” and a grocery anchor, Weis, having signed a letter of intent to open up a new store at the CTC. Additional information and a few slides from tonight’s meeting available below:
CLARKSBURG, MD
montgomeryschoolsmd.org

Free Tuition for Students Dually Enrolled at Montgomery College

Due to a recent change in a Maryland law, students will not be charged to participate in dual-enrollment programs. Montgomery College will refund students who have paid tuition for college courses taken this fall. Students taking college courses during the remainder of this school year will not be charged tuition, but may be responsible for other college costs, such as textbooks or fees. Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, all eligible students may take approved college courses at no cost.
ROCKVILLE, MD
thechurchillobserver.com

Proposed MCPS calendar for 2023-2024 could shake things up

The first day of school is something that all students dread. But, could it be coming sooner than ever in the coming years? Possibly. Now that MCPS has recently released the proposed dates for the 2023-24 school year, it looks like the trend of earlier school openings is likely to continue. This combined with rumors of the Montgomery County Board of Education discussing the proposal of a more year-round school calendar has students and teachers alike asking questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Germantown Plaza Update (Openings, Closings, and Coming Soon)

Below is a list of several recent openings and closings in the Germantown Plaza shopping center on Wisteria Dr. in Germantown. Lotte Plaza Market (13069 Wisteria Drive) closed its doors on November 27th. While a replacement has not been announced, we’ve been told another international grocery store will likely be taking its place. The Lotte locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring all remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian groceries. Per its website, Lotte started with a single store on Veirs Mill Road in1989 and now has a dozen locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and Florida. “Our goal is to open 50 Lotte Plaza Market locations by 2030.”
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Statement from Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight Concerning Antisemitic Graffiti at Walt Whitman High School

MCPS is deeply disturbed and saddened by the antisemitic graffiti found outside of Walt Whitman High School. MCPS’ mission is to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment that celebrates the diversity of our global community and all cultural backgrounds. This hurtful behavior, along with any acts of discrimination, have no place in our school community and will not be tolerated.
BETHESDA, MD
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore to Government House

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis over the weekend. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

