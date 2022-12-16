Read full article on original website
A look at Montgomery Co. Public Schools Superintendent's recommended $3.15 billion budget
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — More than $3 billion is what Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight recommended for the district's 2024 Operating Budget for the Fiscal Year. MCPS claims the funding will provide a high-quality education for growing student enrollment, for continuing recovery from lost...
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Students Lead a Panel and Activities to Address Gaslighting
Per MCPS: Students at Bethesda Chevy Chase High School (BCC) took the initiative to organize, over the period of two months, lectures, performances, and panel discussions to unwrap the effects of gaslighting in their school and their communities (video available here). “It’s important for the school system to address gaslighting...
mocoshow.com
Rally to Urge Reopening of White’s Ferry To Take Place on Second Anniversary of Its Closure
As calls intensify for the reopening of White’s Ferry, members of Fair Access for Western Montgomery County and residents of Poolesville will unite at the ferry site on December 29th to mark the two-year anniversary of the shuttering of this vital service that served 800 cars daily. The 240-year-old...
whatsupmag.com
Pittman Announces New Deputy County Administrative Officer
Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the promotion of Dr. Jennifer Purcell to the role of Deputy County Administrative Officer. Dr. Purcell, who has also served as Chief of Staff and is currently Director of Special Projects, will assume her new role on January 5, 2023.
mymcmedia.org
Hundreds Gather to Declare Jews Are Welcome in Montgomery County
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday to light the Chanukah menorah at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda where vandal(s) spray painted the words Jews Not Welcome the previous day. Within one month, antisemitic messages and symbols were found spray painted at the high school, the Capital Crescent Trail and a...
rew-online.com
CP Capital US Announces Plans for ‘White Oak’ in Silver Spring, Md., with The NRP Group
A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project in Silver Spring, Maryland.
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher told racist, derogatory jokes to students at Charles Co. high school: officials
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - Officials are investigating after a substitute teacher allegedly made racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes to students at a high school in Charles County. The incident was reported December 16 at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head by a teacher who reportedly overheard students in...
WTOP
Audit: Montgomery Co. schools transportation employees used P-cards for personal use
A report found that transportation employees of Maryland’s largest school system misused purchase cards, including buying personal items and merchandise that violated policy. In May 2022, the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General started an investigation to find out whether there was evidence that Montgomery County Public Schools...
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg Town Center Hopes To Start Construction in 2024; Weis Signs LOI To Become Grocery Anchor
A Clarksburg community meeting on the future of the Clarksburg Town Center (CTC) revealed updated plans that hope for construction to begin in 2024 and be completed in “one fell swoop” and a grocery anchor, Weis, having signed a letter of intent to open up a new store at the CTC. Additional information and a few slides from tonight’s meeting available below:
mocoshow.com
Deadline Coming Soon for Rales–O’Neill Scholarships Recognizing Academic Excellence
The deadline for a prestigious student scholarship is fast approaching! Do you know a high-achieving student who has taken rigorous courses and has a weighted GPA of 4.69? They may qualify for a $10,000 scholarship. Applications are open for the Ruth and Norman Rales–Patricia Baier O’Neill Scholarship Recognizing Academic Excellence....
orangeandbluepress.com
A $1,000 Bonus Will be Heading Towards Maryland teachers in Four Days
This week, Christmas came so early for the staff of Maryland school districts as they are set to receive a one-time direct bonus. Anne Arundel County Public Schools is giving its employees a bonus of $1,000 on Friday, intended as an Employee Appreciation Bonus that received the full backing of the Board of Education.
montgomeryschoolsmd.org
Free Tuition for Students Dually Enrolled at Montgomery College
Due to a recent change in a Maryland law, students will not be charged to participate in dual-enrollment programs. Montgomery College will refund students who have paid tuition for college courses taken this fall. Students taking college courses during the remainder of this school year will not be charged tuition, but may be responsible for other college costs, such as textbooks or fees. Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, all eligible students may take approved college courses at no cost.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
thechurchillobserver.com
Proposed MCPS calendar for 2023-2024 could shake things up
The first day of school is something that all students dread. But, could it be coming sooner than ever in the coming years? Possibly. Now that MCPS has recently released the proposed dates for the 2023-24 school year, it looks like the trend of earlier school openings is likely to continue. This combined with rumors of the Montgomery County Board of Education discussing the proposal of a more year-round school calendar has students and teachers alike asking questions.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Plaza Update (Openings, Closings, and Coming Soon)
Below is a list of several recent openings and closings in the Germantown Plaza shopping center on Wisteria Dr. in Germantown. Lotte Plaza Market (13069 Wisteria Drive) closed its doors on November 27th. While a replacement has not been announced, we’ve been told another international grocery store will likely be taking its place. The Lotte locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring all remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian groceries. Per its website, Lotte started with a single store on Veirs Mill Road in1989 and now has a dozen locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and Florida. “Our goal is to open 50 Lotte Plaza Market locations by 2030.”
WTOP
Anonymous Montgomery Co. resident donates nearly $10K of Metro cards to low-income families
The generous gift of an anonymous donor is going to help dozens of local residents this holiday season: 33 low-income families in Montgomery County, Maryland, will receive Metro cards worth $300 a piece. “A resident here in Montgomery County reached out me and said that they had a number of...
Water Main Break Sends Montgomery County Public School Students Home Early
Several Montgomery County schools closed after a water main break in Germantown, reports My Montgomery Community Media. Northwest and Seneca Valley High Schools dismissed students at 11:30 a.m., while Great Seneca Creek and Clopper Mill elementary schools closed at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 continues the outlet. Emergency repairs are...
mocoshow.com
Statement from Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight Concerning Antisemitic Graffiti at Walt Whitman High School
MCPS is deeply disturbed and saddened by the antisemitic graffiti found outside of Walt Whitman High School. MCPS’ mission is to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment that celebrates the diversity of our global community and all cultural backgrounds. This hurtful behavior, along with any acts of discrimination, have no place in our school community and will not be tolerated.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore to Government House
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis over the weekend. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around...
