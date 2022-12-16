ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New York Post

Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win

Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Legendary Dolphins Player Not Happy With NFL Decision

Snow trickled down at Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills earned a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Bills fans enjoyed the adverse conditions by throwing snowballs throughout the game, and Buffalo ended the game with 11 straight points when it began snowing harder. Before the game...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Bills Stadium Announces Significant Penalties For Fans Throwing Snowballs

Attention to all Buffalo Bills fans currently attending tonight's Dolphins game: You will be subject to significant discipline if you throw snowballs. Snowballs were flying all on the field during the first quarter of tonight's AFC East battle. Refs and the stadium announcer were quick to intervene. Fans throwing snowballs...
FOX Sports

Nick won't pretend Josh Allen is a Top 3 QB in the AFC | What's Wright?

Is Nick Wright being biased when comparing Josh Allen's performance with the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 to Patrick Mahomes' performance with the Kansas City Chiefs? The questions is raised after some interesting Tweets during yesterday's games are brought up, and Nick Wright defends his opinion on the Buffalo QB. Watch as he explains why his win against the Miami Dolphins doesn't take away the fact that he's been subpar all season, anointed far too early than can be justified.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Josh Allen Told Bills Fans To Stop Doing This [VIDEO]

Josh Allen was getting fed up with some of the Bills fans on Saturday. While the snow may have been cleared from the field in Buffalo, there was enough snow left in the stands to form snowballs. And Bills fans did not hesitate to throw them towards the end zone...
BUFFALO, NY
The Ringer

Trevor Lawrence Has Arrived and More NFL Week 15 Takeaways. Plus, Dolphins Star Christian Wilkins on the Bills Loss and Outlook on the Rest of the Season.

Kevin and Lindsay share their thoughts and reactions from a weekend of games that has a case to be considered the best in NFL history, including all the comebacks and close games, why teams won’t want to see the Jaguars and Lions in the playoffs, who will earn the no. 1 seed between the Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals, and much more (0:52). Then, they are joined by Miami Dolphins star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to recap the loss in the snow against the Bills, explain what makes Mike McDaniel special, and share his thoughts on the rest of the season (44:25).
NBC Sports

Bills rule out Mitch Morse with a concussion

The Bills ruled out center Mitch Morse with a concussion. Morse left in the first half for a cognitive evaluation and didn’t return. It is concerning because of Morse’s history of concussions. He was diagnosed with a fifth career concussion in 2020, and it is not known if he has had any more since.
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Sports Hit The Trifecta

The 716 was able to do something that has never happened before in the history of Buffalo professional athletics. I don't know if many people actually have even thought about this before it happened, but since we are all superfans of Buffalo Sports, I know that we're delighted that it has finally occurred.
BUFFALO, NY

