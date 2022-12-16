Read full article on original website
First look: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears odds and lines
The Buffalo Bills (11-3) and Chicago Bears (3-11) meet Saturday for a Week 16 clash at Soldier Field. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bears odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Buffalo played Saturday, failing...
Watch Bills fans dig their seats out from under the snow ahead of Dolphins game
Bills Mafia, you may want to get into Highmark Stadium early for tonght’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Getting to your seat for any pregame festivities will be important, but it’s not going to be easy to get to your seat as Buffalo Bills fans will have to dig the snow out of their seats ahead of tonight’s AFC East matchup against Miami.
Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win
Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
Devin Singletary makes controversial decision at end of Bills’ win
Devin Singletary made a controversial decision at the end of the Buffalo Bills’ 32-29 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. The game was tied at 29 and the Bills got the ball at their 7 with just under six minutes left in the game. Buffalo drove all the way to the Miami 11 with 39 seconds left, and handed the ball to Singletary on 2nd-and-8.
Look: Legendary Dolphins Player Not Happy With NFL Decision
Snow trickled down at Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills earned a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Bills fans enjoyed the adverse conditions by throwing snowballs throughout the game, and Buffalo ended the game with 11 straight points when it began snowing harder. Before the game...
Bills Stadium Announces Significant Penalties For Fans Throwing Snowballs
Attention to all Buffalo Bills fans currently attending tonight's Dolphins game: You will be subject to significant discipline if you throw snowballs. Snowballs were flying all on the field during the first quarter of tonight's AFC East battle. Refs and the stadium announcer were quick to intervene. Fans throwing snowballs...
FOX Sports
Nick won't pretend Josh Allen is a Top 3 QB in the AFC | What's Wright?
Is Nick Wright being biased when comparing Josh Allen's performance with the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 to Patrick Mahomes' performance with the Kansas City Chiefs? The questions is raised after some interesting Tweets during yesterday's games are brought up, and Nick Wright defends his opinion on the Buffalo QB. Watch as he explains why his win against the Miami Dolphins doesn't take away the fact that he's been subpar all season, anointed far too early than can be justified.
wearebuffalo.net
Josh Allen Told Bills Fans To Stop Doing This [VIDEO]
Josh Allen was getting fed up with some of the Bills fans on Saturday. While the snow may have been cleared from the field in Buffalo, there was enough snow left in the stands to form snowballs. And Bills fans did not hesitate to throw them towards the end zone...
‘Felt like Forrest Gump’: Josh Allen’s hilarious description of long run vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen had plenty of incredible plays on Sunday in their Week 15 win against the Miami Dolphins. However, it’s safe to say none is more memorable than his epic long run early in the fourth period. The star QB–wearing the Bills’ red jerseys–looked like The Flash as he...
The Ringer
Trevor Lawrence Has Arrived and More NFL Week 15 Takeaways. Plus, Dolphins Star Christian Wilkins on the Bills Loss and Outlook on the Rest of the Season.
Kevin and Lindsay share their thoughts and reactions from a weekend of games that has a case to be considered the best in NFL history, including all the comebacks and close games, why teams won’t want to see the Jaguars and Lions in the playoffs, who will earn the no. 1 seed between the Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals, and much more (0:52). Then, they are joined by Miami Dolphins star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to recap the loss in the snow against the Bills, explain what makes Mike McDaniel special, and share his thoughts on the rest of the season (44:25).
NBC Sports
Bills rule out Mitch Morse with a concussion
The Bills ruled out center Mitch Morse with a concussion. Morse left in the first half for a cognitive evaluation and didn’t return. It is concerning because of Morse’s history of concussions. He was diagnosed with a fifth career concussion in 2020, and it is not known if he has had any more since.
NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Eagles remain No. 1, Cowboys and Jets fall
The latest NFL power rankings are out after a roller-coaster Week 15 that saw a few upsets and plenty of
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Sports Hit The Trifecta
The 716 was able to do something that has never happened before in the history of Buffalo professional athletics. I don't know if many people actually have even thought about this before it happened, but since we are all superfans of Buffalo Sports, I know that we're delighted that it has finally occurred.
