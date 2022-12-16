Nonprofit builds indoor skate park in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A local nonprofit, Noteworthy Resources , is working on an indoor skate park in the Warehouse District in Albany. Noteworthy Resources brings together people from all ages and backgrounds to create a sense of belonging in the community.

An indoor skate park is the next step on Noteworthy’s agenda but they already offer some events for the community to come together. From book club to karaoke night to holistic workshops, Noteworthy is committed to building relationships who share common values.

Construction in warehouse for indoor skate park (Photo: Historic Albany Foundation)

As part of their Tool Library program, The Historic Albany Foundation are planning on helping out on construction in January. If you’d like to help build an indoor skate park, email kparker@historic-albany.org.

