explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Ham Chowder
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Ham Chowder. -In a Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat until crisp. -Using a slotted spoon, remove to paper towels to drain. -In the drippings, saute onion and carrots until tender. Stir in flour until blended. -Gradually add milk and water....
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Spaghetti & Meatball Soup
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Spaghetti & Meatball Soup!. 8 ounces angel hair pasta, broken into 1-1/2-inch pieces. -In a large bowl, mix bread crumbs and milk. Let stand for 5 minutes; drain. -Stir in eggs, cheese, and spices. Add sausage; mix lightly but thoroughly. -Shape into 1-in. balls....
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Carley
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Carley. Carley is a female English Springer Spaniel puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Carley is friendly and playful!. She was surrendered to the shelter because her owner had too many...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson-Clarion Head Start & Clarion Free Libraries Receives $7,500 from ‘Clarion Kid Books’
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. announces that its partnership with Pennsylvania-based children’s book author, philanthropist, and marketing entrepreneur Pam Selker Rak has yielded a $7,500.00 donation as a result of 2021-2022 net proceeds from three children’s books. (Pictured above: Head Start students enjoying Pam...
wtaj.com
Long haired rabbit named “Magic” seeks fur-ever home
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society introduces us to a long-haired rabbit named “Magic.” He is litter-box trained and ready for his forever home. Magic would be perfect for a family with cats, dogs, and kids. He was given to the Central Pa Humane Society after his owner found out she was expecting and could no longer take care of him properly.
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind. Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 41....
butlerradio.com
Home Destroyed In Institute Hill Fire
A multi-family home in the City of Butler was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews were alerted to a fully involved house fire on Third Street in the Institute Hill neighborhood of Butler around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters from the city of Butler and Butler Township arrived at the scene...
yourdailylocal.com
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16
ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
wtae.com
69-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
VICTORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on PA8 Highway in Victory Township near Twin Oaks Road. State police said Lawrence Delucco, of Union City, struck a dead deer in the road and that caused...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Unharmed After Vehicle Slams into Fence on Route 219
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after crashing into a fence along State Route 219 early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 2:57 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say Emily...
yourdailylocal.com
“That’s Cool Stuff”: Warren County Prison Earns Full Compliance from Dept. of Corrections
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Prison earned full compliance from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), according to a letter received by the county from the DOC. “That’s cool stuff,” Warren County Commissioner chairwoman Tricia Durbin said. Durbin read from part of the letter received by...
wpxz1041fm.com
PUNXSUTAWNEY WOMAN DIES IN HOUSE FIRE
The death of an 84 year old Punxsutawney woman who was in a residential fire is believed to be accidential. The blaze was reported around 7 p.m. to the Pennsylvania State Police on December 16th along route 119 in Henderson Township of Jefferson County. Several VFD’s assisted at the scene,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Local Woman Leaves Dog Alone for Days Without Food or Water
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog alone for days without food or water. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old Barbara Sue Kerr, of Smicksburg, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office:
explorejeffersonpa.com
Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Inoussa Zalle
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Inoussa Zalle. Inoussa started his journey at Beverage-Air in 2021 on Line 11 and...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Toonz for Tots would like to thank the Punxsutawney Police Department for being a local toy drop-off in their community. All of these donations will stay local and go to children in the community. Courtesy of Mary Kay Wright-Fedigan. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Traveling ‘Too Fast’ for Roadway Conditions Crashes, Overturns on I-80
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Union Township on Thursday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:26 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, on Interstate 80 East, in Union Township, Jefferson County. Police say...
Centre County home destroyed by fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A house was destroyed after catching fire Tuesday afternoon in Walker Township, near the Centre County/Clinton County line. Fire departments were dispatched at 1:22 p.m. to the home near the intersection of routes 64 and 445. Nine companies from Centre and Clinton counties responded. It was reported that one person was […]
wpxz1041fm.com
PAINT THE PLOW WINNER ANNOUNCED
PennDOT announced the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention. All of the participant’s blades will be...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Quigley Pleads Guilty to Involvement in Laundromat, Skills Machine Break-in
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A former Woodland man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his involvement in the break-in of a laundromat and Pennsylvania Skills machine. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) According to police, in the early hours of February 2, 2020, Derek Zane Chadd Prince, 36,...
