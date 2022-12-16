ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society introduces us to a long-haired rabbit named “Magic.” He is litter-box trained and ready for his forever home. Magic would be perfect for a family with cats, dogs, and kids. He was given to the Central Pa Humane Society after his owner found out she was expecting and could no longer take care of him properly.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO