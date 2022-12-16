Read full article on original website
Genmin Says Receives A$7.9 Mln Cash Following Completion Of Placement
* RECEIVES A$7.9 MILLION CASH FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT. * ISSUED 39.5 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF A$0.20 PER SHARE
Seera Holding Group Shareholders Approve Offering Of 30% Share Capital Of Lumi Rental Through IPO
* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE OFFERING OF 16.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTING 30% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF LUMI RENTAL THROUGH AN IPO ON SAUDI STOCK EXCHANGE
Centuria Capital Confirms Interim Distribution Totalling 5.80 Au Cents/Stapled Security Will Be Paid For Yr
* CONFIRMS INTERIM DISTRIBUTION TOTALLING 5.80 AU CENTS/STAPLED SECURITY WILL BE PAID FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2022
Rite Aid Corp <RAD>: Losses of 14 cents announced for third quarter
21 December 2022 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rite Aid Corp in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -14 cents per share, 29 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 15 cents. Losses of -31 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -13 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -31 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $6.08 billion, which is higher than the estimated $5.94 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Sell". * The average consensus recommendation for the drug retailers peer group is also "Sell". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $6.08 billion from $6.23 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.55 -0.63 Missed May. 31 2022 -0.70 -0.60 Beat Feb. 28 2022 -0.56 -1.63 Missed Nov. 30 2021 -0.32 0.15 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 21 at 02:30 p.m.
Guided Therapeutics Signs Agreement To Begin Clinical Trial For Us FDA Approval
* GUIDED THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIAL FOR US FDA APPROVAL
Cognyte Software Ltd <CGNT.O>: Losses of 25 cents announced for third quarter
20 December 2022 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Cognyte Software Ltd in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -25 cents per share, 46 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 21 cents. Losses of -20 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -28 cents to -8 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -20 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $71.25 million, which is lower than the estimated $78.93 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $71.25 million from $118.72 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.04 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.10 -0.79 Missed Jan. 31 2022 0.22 0.16 Missed Oct. 31 2021 0.10 0.21 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 02:31 p.m.
Luna Wins Major Contract For Levee Monitoring
* RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH PT FREEPORT INDONESIA, AN AFFILIATE OF FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Rite Aid Corp reports results for the quarter ended in November - Earnings Summary
* Rite Aid Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 14 cents per share for the quarter ended in November. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 31 cents per share. * Revenue fell 2.3% to $6.08 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $5.94 billion. * Rite Aid Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1.23. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 80% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Rite Aid Corp shares had fallen by 10.9% this quarter and lost 70.0% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $67.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Rite Aid Corp is $4.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "sell" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 3 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 21 at 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Nov. 30 2022 -0.31 -0.14 Beat Aug. 31 2022 -0.55 -0.63 Missed May. 31 2022 -0.70 -0.60 Beat Feb. 28 2022 -0.56 -1.63 Missed.
Gold steadies as firmer U.S. dollar caps advance
(Reuters) - Gold prices were unchanged on Wednesday, holding above the key $1,800 level, as expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes lent support, but a rise in the dollar capped any further gains in the non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,817.69 per ounce by 12:12 p.m. ET (1712...
Arizona Lithium Says Acquisition Of Canada's Highest Grade Lithium Brine Resource
* ACQUISITION OF CANADA'S HIGHEST GRADE LITHIUM BRINE RESOURCE. * SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION. * ACQUISITION INCLUDES PROPRIETARY DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY THAT REMOVES LITHIUM FROM BRINES AND ORE BODIES
UK's FTSE 100 climbs on consumer discretionary boost
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 extended gains for the third straight session on Wednesday ahead of the festive weekend, lifted by consumer discretionary stocks led by JD Sports. The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.2% each. Sportswear firm JD Sports soared 5.8% to the top of the...
Euro zone almost closed current account deficit in October
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone almost closed its current account deficit in October, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, likely thanks to cheaper energy imports. The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed to 400 million euros from 8 billion euros in September and over 20 billion...
Jesper Eigen Møller Takes Over As Chairman
* REG-JESPER EIGEN MØLLER TAKES OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * JESPER EIGEN MØLLER HAS ACCEPTED POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * SØREN INGERSLEV HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Here’s what Pilbara (ASX:PLS) says about lithium pricing
Pilbara Minerals has unveiled a significant improvement in offtake pricing. The company stated it has secured improved pricing to an average of US$6300 per dry metric tonne on an SC6 equivalent basis for customers in December 2022. Pilbara shares have gained more than 82% in the last six months of...
China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged for 4th consecutive month
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive month on Tuesday, matching expectations, but markets increasingly see further monetary easing to prop up a slowing economy. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30%. In...
Stocks, bonds fall as BOJ's surprise policy shift spooks investors
LONDON (Reuters) -Global stocks and bonds fell on Tuesday as a surprise policy tweak by Japan's central bank rattled investors already worried about the economic fallout of rising interest rates and lifted domestic bond yields to seven-year highs. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) widened the allowable band for long-term yields...
Gold climbs above $1,800 as dollar dips on BOJ policy move
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% to above the key $1,800 level on Tuesday as the dollar dropped after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak, while markets also weighed the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold rose 0.8 % to $1,801.66 per ounce by...
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
