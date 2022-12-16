Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenFrederick, MD
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
Related
rockvillenights.com
Water main break in Rockville
There is a water main break in the area of 500 N. Washington Street in Rockville. A City of Rockville Public Works crew is now on-site making repairs. The right southbound lane of N. Washington Street is currently closed. 401 and 500 N. Washington Street are currently without water service until the repair is completed.
mocoshow.com
West Gude Drive Closed Tuesday Morning Due to Collision With Rollover and Entrapment
West Gude Dr at Piccard Dr in Rockville is currently shut down due to a traffic collision, according to Montgomery County Police. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Pete Piringer reports that the two vehicle collision involves a rollover and entrapment. Three people have been transported to the hospital. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
Blown Transformer Causes Power Outages in Olney; MCFRS Responds to Several Brush Fires
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded to several brush fires in Olney on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. A blown transformer has also caused power outages in parts of the area. Per Piringer, the brush fires on the 4200 block of Bar Harbor...
mocoshow.com
Clopper Rd Water Main Repair Update
Clopper Rd at Mateny Rd in Germantown is currently closed due to a broken water main. WSSC tweeted the following update around 3pm: “cautiously digging b/c high pressure gas main very close to our pipe. Once pipe is dug up we can assess damage & provide estimate on water restoration. Water station information to follow shortly. Appreciate your patience.”
mocoshow.com
Small Dog Knocks Over Sage to Start Small Fire on Monday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire at the Waterford Towers apartment complex on the 14000 block of Castle Blvd in Burtonsville on Monday at approximately 3:30pm, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The fire was on the second floor of...
mocoshow.com
Rally to Urge Reopening of White’s Ferry To Take Place on Second Anniversary of Its Closure
As calls intensify for the reopening of White’s Ferry, members of Fair Access for Western Montgomery County and residents of Poolesville will unite at the ferry site on December 29th to mark the two-year anniversary of the shuttering of this vital service that served 800 cars daily. The 240-year-old...
fox5dc.com
Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home
LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County Fire shares space heater safety tips following house fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Fire and EMS is warning residents on the dangers of space heaters as the months grow colder. Earlier this year, fire officials responded to a Columbia, Maryland house fire. Once on scene, firefighters discovered a space heater fire that had spread from the heater to a small section of carpeting.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Responds to Collision Involving Seven Vehicles on Saturday Afternoon
12:45pm Update: Montgomery Coutny Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision involving a loaded cement truck and six other vehicles. Several people were evaluated and two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Original report below:. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded...
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle crash on Key Bridge with serious injuries, says fire crews
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews from Baltimore City and Baltimore County are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the Key Bridge. Firefighters say one vehicle involved in the crash is on fire and there is a second vehicle accident near the Anne Arundel County side of the bridge.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road in the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 18. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg Town Center Hopes To Start Construction in 2024; Weis Signs LOI To Become Grocery Anchor
A Clarksburg community meeting on the future of the Clarksburg Town Center (CTC) revealed updated plans that hope for construction to begin in 2024 and be completed in “one fell swoop” and a grocery anchor, Weis, having signed a letter of intent to open up a new store at the CTC. Additional information and a few slides from tonight’s meeting available below:
WJLA
2 people hospitalized following 7 vehicle crash with cement truck in Silver Spring, Md.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon that involved a loaded cement truck. The crash was in the area of Colesville Road & Franklin Avenue in Silver Spring, MCFRS confirmed. Six other vehicles outside of the truck...
Apartment fire in Glen Burnie leaves one person dead
Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Glen Burnie tonight that left one person dead.
Building Evacuated After Reported Explosion In Virginia, Officials Say
First responders were called to a stretch of businesses in Virginia following reports of an explosion.The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department was called to the 800 block of Follins Lane in Southeast Vienna, where there was a reported explosion in the area of the Navy Federal Credit Union Head…
HCPD: Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead
According to Howard County police, Route 32 was closed for approximately four hours after the crash.
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead and 1 injured from a 3-vehicle crash in Sykesville, say police
SYKESVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville left one dead and one injured Sunday, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police said the crash around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 32. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a...
WTOP
1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia
One person died and seven others were injured after a van crashed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling south on the Snowden River Parkway moved off the roadway as it approached the intersection with Carved Stone, striking a tree.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Boost Mobile Burglary in Gaithersburg
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who committed a commercial burglary on Monday, December 5, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect. At approximately 2:19 a.m.,...
alxnow.com
Alexandria could force Parker-Gray homeowner to remove unauthorized additions
If you live in a historic district, always remember to get approval from the city before making a modification to your house. One local at 319 North Alfred Street, within the boundaries of the Parker-Gray District, could be forced to remove HVAC piping (item 7) outside of the building after it was installed without the approval of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
Comments / 0