Germantown, MD

rockvillenights.com

Water main break in Rockville

There is a water main break in the area of 500 N. Washington Street in Rockville. A City of Rockville Public Works crew is now on-site making repairs. The right southbound lane of N. Washington Street is currently closed. 401 and 500 N. Washington Street are currently without water service until the repair is completed.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

West Gude Drive Closed Tuesday Morning Due to Collision With Rollover and Entrapment

West Gude Dr at Piccard Dr in Rockville is currently shut down due to a traffic collision, according to Montgomery County Police. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Pete Piringer reports that the two vehicle collision involves a rollover and entrapment. Three people have been transported to the hospital. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Clopper Rd Water Main Repair Update

Clopper Rd at Mateny Rd in Germantown is currently closed due to a broken water main. WSSC tweeted the following update around 3pm: “cautiously digging b/c high pressure gas main very close to our pipe. Once pipe is dug up we can assess damage & provide estimate on water restoration. Water station information to follow shortly. Appreciate your patience.”
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Small Dog Knocks Over Sage to Start Small Fire on Monday Afternoon

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire at the Waterford Towers apartment complex on the 14000 block of Castle Blvd in Burtonsville on Monday at approximately 3:30pm, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The fire was on the second floor of...
BURTONSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home

LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County Fire shares space heater safety tips following house fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Fire and EMS is warning residents on the dangers of space heaters as the months grow colder. Earlier this year, fire officials responded to a Columbia, Maryland house fire. Once on scene, firefighters discovered a space heater fire that had spread from the heater to a small section of carpeting.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Responds to Collision Involving Seven Vehicles on Saturday Afternoon

12:45pm Update: Montgomery Coutny Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision involving a loaded cement truck and six other vehicles. Several people were evaluated and two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Original report below:. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded...
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle crash on Key Bridge with serious injuries, says fire crews

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews from Baltimore City and Baltimore County are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the Key Bridge. Firefighters say one vehicle involved in the crash is on fire and there is a second vehicle accident near the Anne Arundel County side of the bridge.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Clarksburg Town Center Hopes To Start Construction in 2024; Weis Signs LOI To Become Grocery Anchor

A Clarksburg community meeting on the future of the Clarksburg Town Center (CTC) revealed updated plans that hope for construction to begin in 2024 and be completed in “one fell swoop” and a grocery anchor, Weis, having signed a letter of intent to open up a new store at the CTC. Additional information and a few slides from tonight’s meeting available below:
CLARKSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead and 1 injured from a 3-vehicle crash in Sykesville, say police

SYKESVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville left one dead and one injured Sunday, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police said the crash around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 32. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a...
SYKESVILLE, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia

One person died and seven others were injured after a van crashed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling south on the Snowden River Parkway moved off the roadway as it approached the intersection with Carved Stone, striking a tree.
COLUMBIA, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Boost Mobile Burglary in Gaithersburg

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who committed a commercial burglary on Monday, December 5, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect. At approximately 2:19 a.m.,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
alxnow.com

Alexandria could force Parker-Gray homeowner to remove unauthorized additions

If you live in a historic district, always remember to get approval from the city before making a modification to your house. One local at 319 North Alfred Street, within the boundaries of the Parker-Gray District, could be forced to remove HVAC piping (item 7) outside of the building after it was installed without the approval of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
ALEXANDRIA, VA

