AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Advance of the Holidays
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. — Gas prices are seven cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.795 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.795. Average price during the...
Local Woman Unharmed After Vehicle Slams into Fence on Route 219
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after crashing into a fence along State Route 219 early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 2:57 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say Emily...
State Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Accident on Route 119
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details of a hit-and-run accident on Saturday afternoon on State Route 119 in Henderson Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred around 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, on State Route 119, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. A 2021...
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Carley
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Carley. Carley is a female English Springer Spaniel puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Carley is friendly and playful!. She was surrendered to the shelter because her owner had too many...
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Toonz for Tots would like to thank the Punxsutawney Police Department for being a local toy drop-off in their community. All of these donations will stay local and go to children in the community. Courtesy of Mary Kay Wright-Fedigan. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Ham Chowder
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Ham Chowder. -In a Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat until crisp. -Using a slotted spoon, remove to paper towels to drain. -In the drippings, saute onion and carrots until tender. Stir in flour until blended. -Gradually add milk and water....
Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 949
HEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Heath Township last week. According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Friday, December 16, the crash happened around 10:09 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, on State Route 949, in Heath Township, Jefferson County.
Vehicle Traveling ‘Too Fast’ for Roadway Conditions Crashes, Overturns on I-80
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Union Township on Thursday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:26 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, on Interstate 80 East, in Union Township, Jefferson County. Police say...
Hearing Continued for Brookville Man Facing Prowling, Aggravated Assault Charges
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued for a Brookville man facing prowling, aggravated assault, and related charges. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Austin J. Newcomb that was scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, was continued and will resume at 11:15 a.m. on February 8, 2023, with Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak presiding.
Jefferson-Clarion Head Start & Clarion Free Libraries Receives $7,500 from ‘Clarion Kid Books’
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. announces that its partnership with Pennsylvania-based children’s book author, philanthropist, and marketing entrepreneur Pam Selker Rak has yielded a $7,500.00 donation as a result of 2021-2022 net proceeds from three children’s books. (Pictured above: Head Start students enjoying Pam...
Man Accused of Stealing Truck, Three Firearms Taken into Custody on I-80 in Pine Creek Township
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 37-year-old man who allegedly stole a pickup truck and three firearms out of Luzerne County was taken into custody last Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old...
Elderly Woman Killed in Henderson Township House Fire
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 84-year-old woman was killed after a fire broke out in a Henderson Township residence on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers were notified of a residential fire along State Route 119 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, around 7:10 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
Carrier Hall One of Many Structures Built in the 60s and 70s Demolished at PennWest-Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The demolition of Carrier Hall on the campus of PennWest-Clarion is halfway completed, according to Chad Thomas, Director of Facilities. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) “There’s a good chunk of it standing, but Thorn I and Thorn II, both part of the...
SPONSORED: Get a New Ford This Holiday at Clarion Ford’s ‘Shine Bright’ Sales Event
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Get a New Ford this holiday seasn with the savings you’ll get at the “Shine Bright” sales event at Clarion Ford. Take advantage of 0% financing on a New 2022 Ford Explorer, New 2022 Ford Edge, or New 2022 Ford Escape, and you can still get low 1.9% financing on a New 2022 Ford Ecosport, New 2022 Ford Maverick, and 2022 Ford Bronco Sport.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Spaghetti & Meatball Soup
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Spaghetti & Meatball Soup!. 8 ounces angel hair pasta, broken into 1-1/2-inch pieces. -In a large bowl, mix bread crumbs and milk. Let stand for 5 minutes; drain. -Stir in eggs, cheese, and spices. Add sausage; mix lightly but thoroughly. -Shape into 1-in. balls....
Area Man Accused of Breaking into Mahaffey VFD, Stealing Medical Bag Off Truck
MAHAFFEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of recently stealing a medical bag off a fire truck in Mahaffey Borough. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred at the Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department on Market Street in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the known...
GANT: Quigley Pleads Guilty to Involvement in Laundromat, Skills Machine Break-in
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A former Woodland man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his involvement in the break-in of a laundromat and Pennsylvania Skills machine. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) According to police, in the early hours of February 2, 2020, Derek Zane Chadd Prince, 36,...
SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Inoussa Zalle
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Inoussa Zalle. Inoussa started his journey at Beverage-Air in 2021 on Line 11 and...
Defendant Pleads Guilty to Homicide by Vehicle While DUI
INDIANA CO., Pa. — Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi announced on Monday that Warren Miller, 43, of Hastings, entered a guilty plea to the lead charge of Homicide by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence, a felony of the first degree. The defendant was scheduled to face a...
Defendant Sentenced to Up to 20 Years for DUI Homicide Conviction
INDIANA CO., Pa. — District Attorney Robert Manzi announced on Monday that Warren Miller, 43, of Hastings, was sentenced to serve up to 20 years on the charge of Homicide by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence, a felony of the first degree. The defendant Miller was scheduled to...
