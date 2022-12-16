Read full article on original website
Scungilli – an Italian American Christmas staple – has unique New Jersey history
Have you ever tried scungilli? The meat of whelks caught off the coast of New Jersey has been a staple of the Christmas Eve “Feast of the Seven Fishes” for generations of Italian American families in the northeast.
Where to get the best calamari in NJ for your ‘Feast of the 7 Fishes’
If you’ve never heard of the “Feast of the Seven Fishes,” it’s a tradition Italian Americans celebrate on Christmas Eve where seven different fish dishes are served for dinner. It’s a tradition in my family and honestly, my favorite part of the holiday. I’m sure...
This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey
I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
The Absolute Coziest Bar In New Jersey Will Make You Feel Right At Home
It's not often I describe a restaurant or bar as cozy, but I went out for a drink last night at the coziest bar and grill I've ever been to. Basically, imagine Cheers but instead of being in Boston, it's right here by the Jersey Shore. Now I'll admit that...
Fantastic New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named The Coziest In The State
We have the greatest assortment of restaurants in New Jersey, there are different types around every corner. Today we focus on the cozy New Jersey restaurant. If you are looking for some subtle ambiance, and a nice cozy place to have a meal with someone you love, then we have a lot of great choices here in the Garden State.
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
One Of New Jersey’s Best Hot Dog Joints Has Been Opened Nearly 100 Years
This place makes hotdogs an absolute art form, and it's simple to see why people go out of their way to grab a bite to eat from this legendary restaurant open since 1932!. When I think of hot dogs, I usually picture one of two things; a pot of boiling water that has a pack of ballpark franks in it, or over-chared dogs on a charcoal grill.
Top 4 places to get coffee in NJ
Coffee is fuel. Coffee is a relaxation break, and as Alec Baldwin put it so eloquently in the iconic movie Glengarry Glen Ross, "Coffee is for closers!" Regardless of your passion for coffee, and need for it on a daily basis, taste and temperature matter. Most fast-food places serve coffee...
Top 4 places to get false lashes in NJ
It's the season and everyone needs a good lashing. Speaking eyelashes of course. I didn't know this was a thing until the ladies of the morning show educated me. So, for your holiday outings, take the beauty look to the next level and visit one of these fine stores. Again,...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Shop Ranked Among Top 20 Places For Hot Chocolate Across The U.S.
Hot chocolate is the perfect winter weather treat and there are various ways to drink it. With dozens of flavors ranging from classic hot chocolate, peppermint, and salted caramel, to raspberry, there is one for everyone’s taste buds to enjoy. Thanks to Yelp, we now know where to track...
These 15 meals at NJ restaurants need to be on your bucket list
Everybody in New Jersey has that one "go to" meal that they only treat themselves to once in a while, and would recommend to anyone. We asked our listeners what "bucket list" meals people should check out before they check out of the Garden State or this world. There was...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Here Are The Top 25 Places To Eat In New Jersey For 2022
For the first time ever, Yelp has revealed its list of the top 100 places to eat in New Jersey with almost every county being represented. The collection of eateries features established businesses as well as some that are newer to the scene in 2022. While representing a variety of...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular Brazilian Restaurant Eyeing Second N.J. Location
A popular Brazilian restaurant is eyeing its second location in New Jersey. According to NorthJersey.com, Fogo de Chão is planning to open a second restaurant in the Garden State at the Willowbrook Mall located in Wayne. The restaurant reportedly applied to the Wayne Township Planning Board for permission to open in the North Jersey mall.
phillyvoice.com
Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
‘Bling’ bishop who lives in NJ mansion charged with ripping off parishioners
A Brooklyn pastor who lives in the lap of luxury in New Jersey was charged Monday with defrauding a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement funds and getting a half-million dollar loan from another. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, convinced a woman to turn over funds in order to invest...
Make Mozzarella from Scratch in Lawrenceville, NJ
If you feel like tapping into your Italian side, this event is for you. Although I’m completely aware not everyone from New Jersey fits the Italian, Jersey Shore stereotype that MTV gave us, this still looks like a super fun class to take on a chill night. Cherry Grove...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey – (With Cheesy Photos)
Ok, we know, there are at least 100 other pizza spots we could mention in our list. And we will get to them, trust us. But for now, these five spots are simply epic pizza spots and a great starting point. Let’s get to it, and bon appetit!. Razza...
New Jersey’s top spot for fried chicken is off the beaten path
Apparently, the absolute best, crispiest, most mouthwatering fried chicken in all of New Jersey isn't actually found in a brick-and-mortar store!. Fried chicken, it's one of life's simple pleasures. Whether you like a big crunchy and juicy chicken breast or you prefer dark meat and all of its flavor, a...
a-z-animals.com
11 Must-See Birds In New Jersey
New Jersey boasts of hosting some of the rarest, quirkiest, and most enchanting birds in the eastern United States. Its wide range of habitable regions such as the woodlands, forests, meadows, mangroves, and the Atlantic Ocean ensures a distribution of birds who either live and breed in New Jersey throughout the year or migrate to and from the state. This is what makes The Garden State a hot venue for birdwatchers to feast their eyes on the avian fauna. Here are some of the many interesting birds to look out for in New Jersey.
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
