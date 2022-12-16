A jury trial is scheduled today for a Homer City man charged with assaulting state troopers in August of last year. Court documents show that jury selection is scheduled to start today at 8:30 this morning for 31-year-old Charles Brantley Ross. He is charged with aggravated assault – attempt to cause serious injuries, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct engaging in fighting for the incident on August 7th of 2021. Ross allegedly fought with state troopers after they were summoned to a location on Old William Penn highway in Burrell Township for a report of a man behaving erratically. He admitted to troopers that he was under the influence of methamphetamine, but refused to comply with their verbal commands and tried to run into traffic and be hit by an oncoming vehicle. Police say Ross resisted being placed in the cruiser and tried to assault them, kicking a trooper in the head.

