‘Substantial amount’ of meth found during Walmart theft in Blair County, police say
GANT: Quigley Pleads Guilty to Involvement in Laundromat, Skills Machine Break-in
Hearing Continued for Brookville Man Facing Prowling, Aggravated Assault Charges
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued for a Brookville man facing prowling, aggravated assault, and related charges. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Austin J. Newcomb that was scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, was continued and will resume at 11:15 a.m. on February 8, 2023, with Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak presiding.
Two Northern Cambria Men Facing Charges
Police: Two men charged for burglarizing Northern Cambria home, stealing copper piping
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Northern Cambria Police Department say two men are facing charges, accused of burglarizing and stealing copper piping from a local residence. Police say on Nov. 10th, officers were dispatched to the home, located along Elder Avenue, after the homeowner's fiancée reported...
MAN SENTENCED FOR CHARGE OF HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE WHILE DUI
GANT: Couturiaux Sentenced in Child Assault Case
Man Accused of Stealing Truck, Three Firearms Taken into Custody on I-80 in Pine Creek Township
IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
Defendant Sentenced to Up to 20 Years for DUI Homicide Conviction
Area Man Accused of Breaking into Mahaffey VFD, Stealing Medical Bag Off Truck
Defendant Pleads Guilty to Homicide by Vehicle While DUI
Local Man Accused of Kicking Down Door, Threatening to Kill Man Due in Court on Thursday
JURY TRIAL STARTS TODAY FOR MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING TROOPERS
SCI Houtzdale staff member accused of supplying drugs to inmates
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates. Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. […]
Police: Northern Cambria duo stole nearly 200 ft. of copper piping from a home
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men have been locked up on accusations that they broke into a home and stole copper piping from the basement that ran to the radiators and furnace. The alleged two-part burglary is said to have happened in November inside an unoccupied home at the 1200 block of Elder Avenue […]
Police: Burglars broke into Cambria County deli overnight, ran off
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the suspects in a burglary that occurred at Captain Ron’s Deli in Ashville Borough on Friday. On Dec. 16 around 12:45 a.m., the suspects broke through the front door of the deli located at the 1600 block of Liberty Street and stole vapes and cigarettes […]
State Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Accident on Route 119
HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE
