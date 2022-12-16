ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: West Carrollton man accused of attempting to rob Moraine bank demands $1

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
MORAINE — A West Carrollton man accused of attempting to rob a bank in Moraine on Wednesday reportedly demanded one dollar.

Alex Wilson, 24, was charged on Thursday in Kettering Municipal Court with one count of robbery.

Wilson is accused of going into the Fifth Third Bank branch on Dorothy Lane around 11:50 a.m.

“After a conversation with bank teller…, he passed her a note that stated ‘This is a robbery. Give me $1,” an affidavit stated.

The note was hand written on the back of a Fifth Third Bank deposit slip.

According to the affidavit, Wilson also told the teller, “You don’t know if I am armed or not so push your alarm button.”

The teller then activated the alarm and placed a $1 bill on the counter, but Wilson did not take it, the affidavit said.

SWAT units were training nearby and responded to the bank to assist Moraine police.

There was no indication that Wilson was armed, police said.

SWAT units and Moraine police surrounded the bank before Wilson surrendered to officers, police said.

No injuries were reported and the only people in the bank at the time of the robbery were Wilson and employees.

During a police interview, Wilson said he planned the robbery and had stopped at Chipotle next door to use the restroom because he was nervous, according to the affidavit.

Wilson is currently held in the Montgomery County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Tom Swiger
4d ago

he had no intention of robbing anyone. only a dollar and told teller to set alarm. he was wanting arrested to have something to eat and warm place to stay

Robert Baldridge
4d ago

sounds like he might be homeless and hungry wanted to get out of the cold

