ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Durham leaders to discuss future of old police headquarters

On Tuesday afternoon, the Durham City Council will try to agree on its goals for redeveloping a 4.5-acre site downtown, the old police headquarters. On Tuesday afternoon, the Durham City Council will try to agree on its goals for redeveloping a 4.5-acre site downtown, the old police headquarters.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Raleigh mass shooter's gunshot wound self-inflicted

RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a nonfatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Keep the kids entertained during winter break with these activities

Schools are about to let out for the holiday break. Thankfully, we have a list of places to get wiggles out and activities to keep the kids easily entertained during the down time. Outdoor Ice-Skating: Raleigh and Cary both have outdoor ice-skating rinks. Bundle up and glide together. Downtown Raleigh:...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

16-year-old girl found shot in car near playground

A 16-year-old girl is dead after Henderson police found her shot in a car on Saturday night. A 16-year-old girl is dead after Henderson police found her shot in a car on Saturday night. Reporter: Keenan WillardPhotographer: Curt TremperWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Viv's Fridge opens Raleigh location

RALEIGH, N.C. — Award-winning chef Vivian Howard is expanding her smart refrigerator business to the Triangle. The newest Viv's Fridge location is outside of Wine Authorities at 211 E. Franklin St. in Raleigh. "We found that the relationship between a wine shop and Viv's Fridge is symbiotic. We wanted...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

This Clayton home's Christmas decorations are breathtaking

Jack Faler is not your average 25-year-old guy. His entire front yard is filled with hundreds of vintage decorations and dozens of inflatables and strands of lights. Jack Faler is not your average 25-year-old guy. His entire front yard is filled with hundreds of vintage decorations and dozens of inflatables and strands of lights.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Local mother-daughter team launch children's books series

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh mother and daughter duo have teamed up for a five-book series focused on a skunk. Carol Moser and her mom, Alexandra, are the creators of “Stan The Skunk," a collection of humorous stories where the parent and child take turns reading. Carol wrote...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'It's just magical': Cardinal Gibbons student talks about first feature film role

Jaden Miller is a junior at Cardinal Gibbons High School and talks about his excitement for making his feature film debut in "Not Another Church Movie." Jaden Miller is a junior at Cardinal Gibbons High School and talks about his excitement for making his feature film debut in "Not Another Church Movie."

Comments / 0

Community Policy