Vance County Sheriff concerned over growing number of assaults in jail
Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame talked with WRAL News about what needs to be done to stop the string of assaults at the county jail. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame talked with WRAL News about what needs to be done to stop the string of assaults at the county jail.
Durham leaders to discuss future of old police headquarters
On Tuesday afternoon, the Durham City Council will try to agree on its goals for redeveloping a 4.5-acre site downtown, the old police headquarters. On Tuesday afternoon, the Durham City Council will try to agree on its goals for redeveloping a 4.5-acre site downtown, the old police headquarters.
Durham police officer battling cancer struggles with medical bills
A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options. A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options.
'He is our hero': Colleague describes how attorney killed in Goldsboro murder-suicide ambushed shooter in daring act
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department has identified the attorney killed Monday afternoon in a murder-suicide at Riddle & Brantley law firm. According to the incident report, attorney Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, was killed after an argument at the law firm on Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. On...
I-440 reopens in Raleigh after 4-car crash
A crash on Tuesday caused heavy delays on I-440 near Exit 10 for Wake Forest Road. A crash on Tuesday caused heavy delays on I-440 near Exit 10 for Wake Forest Road.
Raleigh mass shooter's gunshot wound self-inflicted
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a nonfatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney.
Antisemitic sign found in Moore County as Jewish community celebrates first day of Hanukkah
VASS, N.C. — An antisemitic sign was found along U.S. Highway 1 in Moore County, prompting an investigation for deputies. The sign was found hanging on the N.C. Highway 690 bridge over U.S. 1 near Vass on Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah. The message contained swastikas and antisemitic...
Keep the kids entertained during winter break with these activities
Schools are about to let out for the holiday break. Thankfully, we have a list of places to get wiggles out and activities to keep the kids easily entertained during the down time. Outdoor Ice-Skating: Raleigh and Cary both have outdoor ice-skating rinks. Bundle up and glide together. Downtown Raleigh:...
16-year-old girl found shot in car near playground
A 16-year-old girl is dead after Henderson police found her shot in a car on Saturday night. A 16-year-old girl is dead after Henderson police found her shot in a car on Saturday night. Reporter: Keenan WillardPhotographer: Curt TremperWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
Five Star opens Durham location
DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
Viv's Fridge opens Raleigh location
RALEIGH, N.C. — Award-winning chef Vivian Howard is expanding her smart refrigerator business to the Triangle. The newest Viv's Fridge location is outside of Wine Authorities at 211 E. Franklin St. in Raleigh. "We found that the relationship between a wine shop and Viv's Fridge is symbiotic. We wanted...
Raleigh coffee shop displays stunning charcoal portraits painted by employee
Yai grew up in Thailand and journeyed to America to work in restaurants. But he has always loved art. He taught himself how to draw, and today his stunning charcoal portraits hang in the Raleigh coffee shop where he works. Yai grew up in Thailand and journeyed to America to...
This Clayton home's Christmas decorations are breathtaking
Jack Faler is not your average 25-year-old guy. His entire front yard is filled with hundreds of vintage decorations and dozens of inflatables and strands of lights. Jack Faler is not your average 25-year-old guy. His entire front yard is filled with hundreds of vintage decorations and dozens of inflatables and strands of lights.
Local mother-daughter team launch children's books series
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh mother and daughter duo have teamed up for a five-book series focused on a skunk. Carol Moser and her mom, Alexandra, are the creators of “Stan The Skunk," a collection of humorous stories where the parent and child take turns reading. Carol wrote...
'It's just magical': Cardinal Gibbons student talks about first feature film role
Jaden Miller is a junior at Cardinal Gibbons High School and talks about his excitement for making his feature film debut in "Not Another Church Movie." Jaden Miller is a junior at Cardinal Gibbons High School and talks about his excitement for making his feature film debut in "Not Another Church Movie."
