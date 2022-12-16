ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Oil rises on hopes for China's economy; recession fears limit gains

There was optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweighed fears of a global recession that would weigh on energy demand. Oil prices rose on Monday, as optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweighed fears of a global recession that would weigh on energy demand. China, the world's top...
New York Post

Tesla shares keep tanking on growing angst over Musk’s Twitter focus

Shares of Tesla fell nearly 6% on Tuesday after a string of brokerages cut their price targets on the electric-vehicle maker’s stock, citing the risk from Elon Musk’s Twitter distraction. Tesla’s shares hit a more than two-year low of $140.86. Analysts say investors are worried that Musk may need to sell shares further to fund Twitter and sentiment around the acquisition of the social media firm could hurt the EV maker’s brand. Evercore ISI, which slashed its price target on the company’s shares to $200 from $300 said investors fear damage to the Tesla brand. Daiwa Capital Markets also cut its price target to $177 from $240, citing...
TheStreet

Huge Blow For Crypto: Binance, Crypto.com Dropped By Their Auditor

The poison of suspicion is continuing to spread in the crypto sphere. This poison, disseminated by the overnight implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire on Nov. 11, is infecting most companies in the sector, especially the largest ones. The cryptocurrency exchange, valued at $32 billion in February, filed for Chapter...
TechCrunch

Layoffs are coming for self-driving truck company TuSimple

While the Journal reported layoffs could affect at least half of TuSimple’s workforce, TechCrunch’s own source familiar with the matter said that number is not correct, but wouldn’t say more. It might be closer to 15%, according to online forums, some of which have speculated there’s been a game of telephone happening here (e.g. 15 sounds like 50).
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Billions Needed to Deliver COP15 Nature Deal but Funds to Biodiversity Miniscule

LONDON (Reuters) - Climate conscious investors have channeled billions of dollars into clean energy but investment flows into protecting and better managing the world's ecosystems remain minute by comparison. This could change after negotiators at the U.N. nature summit in Montreal secured long-awaited formal support on Monday for a Global...
CNBC

Oil drops by over $2 per barrel, bogged down by recession fears

Oil fell by more than $2 per barrel on Friday, swept up in a wider rout in global equities on fears of a looming recession, after central banks across Europe and North America signaled they will continue to battle inflation aggressively. Brent crude futures fell by $2.17, or 2.7% to...
NBC Philadelphia

European Stocks Higher as Investors Assess Interest Rate Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher on Monday, coming off a losing week as hawkish comments from major central banks signaled further monetary policy tightening in 2023. The Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% in afternoon trade, with all major bourses trading in positive...
POLITICO

Scoop: Legal fight over ownership of Web3 heats up

A legal fight over the software infrastructure behind a large portion of crypto activity is heating up with a new Swiss court ruling. The fight pits billionaire Joe Lubin, considered a de facto co-founder of Ethereum, against a group of his former employees at ConsenSys AG, a firm that was central to the development of the second-oldest blockchain network.
AOL Corp

Car repossessions are on the rise in warning sign for the economy

WASHINGTON — A growing number of consumers are falling behind on their car payments, a trend financial analysts fear will continue, in a sign of the strain soaring car prices and prolonged inflation are having on household budgets. Repossessions tumbled at the start of the pandemic when Americans got...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

