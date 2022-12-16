Read full article on original website
Swiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp
ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) needs to execute its revamp successfully and end a string of negative headlines from Switzerland's second-biggest bank, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview aired on Saturday.
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
CNET
T-Mobile's $350 Million Settlement: How to Claim Your Share Before It's Too Late
T-Mobile customers, both past and present, may be eligible for part of the carrier's mammoth $350 million class action settlement to resolve claims that T-Mobile's negligence was to blame for a 2021 cyberattack that exposed millions of people's addresses, PINs and other personal information. The carrier hasn't acknowledged any wrongdoing....
CNBC
The 10 states where $1 million in retirement savings will run out the fastest—Hawaii is No. 1
As it turns out, $1 million may not be enough to sustain you through retirement in certain states. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But in a few states, $1 million in savings likely won't last that long, according to recent data from personal finance site GOBankingRates.
CNBC
The Fed increased interest rates again — here's why you should save more and pay off debt in response
The Federal Reserve recently announced the seventh consecutive increase to the federal funds rate and indicated its intent to continue raising interest rates going forward. The Fed has repeatedly raised rates this year in an effort to corral rampant inflation that has reached 40-year highs. However, there are signs inflation is starting to cool.
CNBC
Oil rises on hopes for China's economy; recession fears limit gains
There was optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweighed fears of a global recession that would weigh on energy demand. Oil prices rose on Monday, as optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweighed fears of a global recession that would weigh on energy demand. China, the world's top...
Tesla shares keep tanking on growing angst over Musk’s Twitter focus
Shares of Tesla fell nearly 6% on Tuesday after a string of brokerages cut their price targets on the electric-vehicle maker’s stock, citing the risk from Elon Musk’s Twitter distraction. Tesla’s shares hit a more than two-year low of $140.86. Analysts say investors are worried that Musk may need to sell shares further to fund Twitter and sentiment around the acquisition of the social media firm could hurt the EV maker’s brand. Evercore ISI, which slashed its price target on the company’s shares to $200 from $300 said investors fear damage to the Tesla brand. Daiwa Capital Markets also cut its price target to $177 from $240, citing...
Layoffs are on the rise, but nearly 50% of workers are still looking to quit in 2023
Companies across a range of industries are implementing hiring freezes and workforce reductions amid the uncertain economy. Many professionals are still considering quitting anyways.
Huge Blow For Crypto: Binance, Crypto.com Dropped By Their Auditor
The poison of suspicion is continuing to spread in the crypto sphere. This poison, disseminated by the overnight implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire on Nov. 11, is infecting most companies in the sector, especially the largest ones. The cryptocurrency exchange, valued at $32 billion in February, filed for Chapter...
Housing slump likely to continue but some see hopeful signs ahead
Mortgage rates have ticked down recently, but are still up dramatically from a year ago thanks to the surge in long-term bond yields as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
TechCrunch
Layoffs are coming for self-driving truck company TuSimple
While the Journal reported layoffs could affect at least half of TuSimple’s workforce, TechCrunch’s own source familiar with the matter said that number is not correct, but wouldn’t say more. It might be closer to 15%, according to online forums, some of which have speculated there’s been a game of telephone happening here (e.g. 15 sounds like 50).
Expect 'one last hurrah' for the dollar before a 2023 recession chips away at its dominance, Wells Fargo says
The dollar's dominance will wane next year once the US economy slips into a recession, Wells Fargo said. It will mount one last charge in Q1 before weaker growth prospects mark a turning point, it said. The dollar has stormed higher in 2022, but slipped recently on hopes the Fed...
US News and World Report
Billions Needed to Deliver COP15 Nature Deal but Funds to Biodiversity Miniscule
LONDON (Reuters) - Climate conscious investors have channeled billions of dollars into clean energy but investment flows into protecting and better managing the world's ecosystems remain minute by comparison. This could change after negotiators at the U.N. nature summit in Montreal secured long-awaited formal support on Monday for a Global...
CNBC
Oil drops by over $2 per barrel, bogged down by recession fears
Oil fell by more than $2 per barrel on Friday, swept up in a wider rout in global equities on fears of a looming recession, after central banks across Europe and North America signaled they will continue to battle inflation aggressively. Brent crude futures fell by $2.17, or 2.7% to...
CNBC
88% of employers offer a Roth 401(k) — almost twice as many as a decade ago. Here’s who stands to benefit
About 88% of 401(k) plans allowed employees to save in a Roth account in 2021, almost double the share a decade earlier, according to the Plan Sponsor Council of America. Almost 28% of workers participating in a 401(k) plan made Roth contributions in 2021, up from 18% in 2016. Roth...
NBC Philadelphia
European Stocks Higher as Investors Assess Interest Rate Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher on Monday, coming off a losing week as hawkish comments from major central banks signaled further monetary policy tightening in 2023. The Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% in afternoon trade, with all major bourses trading in positive...
POLITICO
Scoop: Legal fight over ownership of Web3 heats up
A legal fight over the software infrastructure behind a large portion of crypto activity is heating up with a new Swiss court ruling. The fight pits billionaire Joe Lubin, considered a de facto co-founder of Ethereum, against a group of his former employees at ConsenSys AG, a firm that was central to the development of the second-oldest blockchain network.
AOL Corp
Car repossessions are on the rise in warning sign for the economy
WASHINGTON — A growing number of consumers are falling behind on their car payments, a trend financial analysts fear will continue, in a sign of the strain soaring car prices and prolonged inflation are having on household budgets. Repossessions tumbled at the start of the pandemic when Americans got...
Coal consumption set to reach record high in 2022 amid global energy crisis
A global energy crisis has pushed countries to turn toward coal to generate power, according to a Friday report from the International Energy Agency.
