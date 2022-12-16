ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Outpouring of love': Great Christmas Giveaway in Portsmouth supports hundreds of families

By Ian Lenahan, Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
PORTSMOUTH — Having just moved into an apartment with her child, Tatyana, a single mother, has found it arduous to pay for Christmas gifts in addition to other costs of living.

But this season of giving, the endless supply of donations to Operation Blessing’s annual Great Christmas Giveaway are making it possible for her to shop for holiday gifts free of charge. Browsing through the aisles of toys, clothing, homemade fleece blankets and stockings near the glow of a fake fireplace, Tatyana found the experience, held each year inside the festively decorated Greenleaf Recreation Center, to be overwhelming.

“Being able to have a program for somebody to fall back on is really, really helpful and really important,” Tatyana. “It just shows that God is good and that people are even better.”

Operation Blessing Executive Director Tammy Joslyn noted that this holiday season, the Great Christmas Giveaway, which began on Wednesday and will last throughout the week, is supporting over 400. For the entire five days of the event, a new family is scheduled to come in and shop every 10 minutes.

Inflation’s impact on the economy has led to people with a traditionally higher socioeconomic status than most signing up to take part in the Great Christmas Giveaway. More than 80 people are on the waitlist, though Joslyn assured that everyone will be able to come pick out gifts from the event.

“Everybody’s hurting,” she said. “Everybody who’s calling is just devastated with the prices going up.”

The event would not be possible without its volunteers, of which Joslyn estimated there are several hundred who help throughout the year and during the giveaway, and its donors.

"We do see a lot of emotion with this, just an outpouring of love," Joslyn said. "That's what it is."

Rye resident Molly Daniels, along with her husband and their three sons, began purchasing personal care items and toys for kids and teenagers in 2019 and stuffing them in holiday stockings.

The Daniels family, who have come to be known as the “Stocking Elves,” stuffed 200 stockings that first year. Their operation, bolstered by the help of students, staff and parents at Rye’s elementary and junior high schools, has since increased by more than eightfold.

On Wednesday, donning a custom-made Stocking Elves hat, Daniels began delivering the roughly 1,700 stockings her family and the growing Stocking Elves team put together for this Christmas.

Stockings, both gender neutral and gender specific, are created for three separate age groups: children from ages two to five, children aged six to 11 years old, and teenagers.

The work of the Daniels family and the local community is spreading to other areas of the country. Daniels has a friend in Florida who began her own Stocking Elves group this year, while other friends of hers living in Arizona and Colorado have expressed interest in forming their own iteration of the group where they reside.

“My garage is just floor to ceiling with boxes,” Daniels said. “It’s just such an amazing community effort, and it’s the kids that are leading it. The parents are on board and the teachers, the staff and the (parent teacher associations). Everybody is a part of it. It’s just become something so special.”

Volunteers stood by on Wednesday as shoppers decided on which items to take to give to their loved ones this holiday season. Michelle Kellogg, a first-year volunteer, relied on similar seasonal services when she was a younger mother with two foster children.

“Now that I can give back and be part of the process, it really means a lot to me,” she said.

