Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
62 Christmas appetizers that'll make holiday hosting easy
From finger foods to crowd-pleasing dips to elegant hors d'oeuvres, these easy appetizer recipes will get your Christmas dinner off to a shining start. Picture this: Friends and family flood into the house on Christmas evening. Outside it's dark and chilly, but the house is warm and decorated with soft twinkly lights, glorious garlands and maybe even some mistletoe. The tree is up and the excitement still lingers from morning gift exchange. But with all the glee of Christmas tradition filling the room, a spread of gorgeous, bright-colored and delicious appetizers welcome everyone to what is about to be the best part of the day: Christmas dinner!
TODAY.com
Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes
Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
8 cookie recipes to make the holiday season sweet
Try these holiday cookie recipes from classics like cut-out Christmas shapes to creative and keto-friendly sweet treats.
What’s Cooking: Holiday Frittata
Holiday Frittata Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg Time: 20-25 mins Serves: 8-10 servings Ingredients Instructions **Chef note, the variations and combinations for this recipe are limitless and a great way to use up leftovers!** Follow and like Chef Lisa @ Dinner Is Served on Facebook & Instagram
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
housebeautiful.com
6 Christmas decorations to make at home this year
Looking for clever ways to save money this Christmas? From festive flowers bouquets to foraged centrepieces, why not get creative and make your own handmade decorations. 'There's really no need to spend a fortune on Christmas decorations, and making your home look fabulous on a shoe-string can be fun for all the family,' Mary-Anne Da'Marzo, founder of Soho-based preserved flower shop, The Last Bunch, says.
Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included
Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included. It's a few days until Thanksgiving, so today, I will share my country-style pecan pie and pie crust recipe together in one article. This pecan pie is amazingly delicious and is a family favorite. Hope y'all will enjoy it too!
31 Cozy December Recipes To Make On Repeat (Because 'Tis The Season For Comfort Food)
It's the final month of the year, so make it a delicious one.
momjunky.com
Old fashioned Christmas Butter Cookies Recipe: Easy and Delicious
This old-fashioned Christmas butter cookie recipe has been in my family for generations. It’s one of those classic recipes that always turn out so delicious and go perfectly with a cup of hot cocoa on cold winter evenings. The best part about this butter cookie recipe is that it is super easy to make, requires minimal ingredients, and can be made ahead of time to make your holiday baking experience even easier. So grab a mixing bowl, and some simple ingredients and get ready to make some delicious Christmas butter cookies!
Costco Christmas favorite returns to shelves this year – and the delicious dessert is on sale
A COSTCO fan-favorite has returned to shelves - and at a lower price just in time for the holidays. An Instagrammer shared the big news this week about the fancy holiday dessert that is loved for its beautiful décor. The Christmas Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake is back on Costco...
Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole
Christmas is one of those holidays when family and/or friends visit. We usually have the Christmas Day menu planned well in advance, but you may also be required to provide breakfast. Christmas Day in my family started at about 9 or 10 in the morning with bagels and coffee, and then it went through the […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
thecountrycook.net
Easy Christmas Bundt Cake
This Easy Christmas Bundt Cake recipe starts with a boxed cake mix that has added flavor and swirls of color to make it a delicious holiday dessert!. This Christmas Bundt Cake recipe is one I make all year long. Instead of using green and red colors, I can switch it up to lots of other colors depending on the season or holiday! It may seem like such a simple recipe but folks really love cutting into this and seeing all the surprise colors inside. If you need an easy but delicious holiday dessert for your holiday gatherings, then give this Christmas Bundt Cake recipe a try!
Juicing Recipes for Kids
Give your kids juice that contains vegetables right away. Leave out requiring them to consume all of their vegetables. Here are some juice recipes for kids that are delicious in flavor and packed with vitamins, making them the ideal breakfast on the go or pick-me-up for after school.
Kardea Brown shares cake recipes from new cookbook
Chef and Food Network host Kardea Brown shares recipes from her brand-new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."
Essence
The It Bags of 2023
Every few eras, a new “it bag” comes along to grab the spotlight. We had the Fendi baguette, the Balenciaga Cargole shoulder bag, and the Diesel mini bag. There’s always that one bag someone wears to the party that instantly catches your eye. I remember the first time seeing a Diesel mini bag on a girl’s wrist and watched it as she walked across the room until it disappeared with her into the crowd. That’s the “it bag” effect. As the New Year is looming hopefully upon us, many are Marie Condo-ing closets and conceptualizing their new personas to go along with their fresh slate. Having an “it bag” can instantly elevate style and the most basic of basic outfits (nothing wrong with that, though, no shade.)
The Best Gluten-Free Cookie Recipes
Whether you have a gluten intolerance or just want to mix up your dessert repertoire to make sure it is inclusive for all your guests, this collection of irresistible gluten-free cookies is sure to please. From classic sugar cookies to a crinkle cookie made with gluten-free pretzels, there's something here for everyone. Get ready to bake a batch of goodness!Gluten-Free Cacao Nib MeringuesMade with chocolate, cacao, and cocoa, these intensely flavored meringues have a delicate, crispy exterior with a soft, chewy, marshmallow-like interior. Plus, with only 5 ingredients and less than half an hour of active preparation, they come together...
Buñuelos and spicy hot chocolate recipes from Rick Martinez
Rick Martinez kicked off the "GMA" 12 Days of Cookies with buñuelos, a fried dough fritter, and spicy hot chocolate.
agupdate.com
Italian Cookies
Add T. of milk, if needed. Cream sugar and shortening. Beat eggs with vanilla. Mix all dry ingredients; add to shortening and sugar, a little at a time, alternating between egg mixture and flour mixture until all are mixed thoroughly. Dough will be very stiff. If the dough seems dry or crumbly, add a little milk, 1 T. at a time. It should not be sticky but hold together and be soft.
Comments / 0