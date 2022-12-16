Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Commanders-Giants divisional clash — All Washington in a stack of all stacks

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 16: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
With tens of millions of fantasy squads eliminated from championship contention, the majority of season-long owners will likely be moving to NFL DFS to get their competitive juices flowing. With 10 games on Saturday's main slate for a football Festivus this Christmas Eve, now is a great time to join the DraftKings and FanDuel fun. As an early gift, we have a stocking stuffed with Week 16 daily fantasy football sleepers and value plays to fill your weekend with more green than red.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Jaguars-Jets single-game tournaments
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will go on the road to play Zach Wilson and the Jets on Thursday Night Football to open up Week 16. This prime-time matchup has a lot of playoff implications, as the Jaguars are a game behind the Titans for first place in the AFC South, and the Jets are one game behind the Chargers and Dolphins for the final two spots in the AFC. Even though the weather won't be great for Thursday's matchup, NFL DFS players will still have a lot of intriguing players to pick from as they put together their FanDuel single-game lineup.
Sporting News
The Deion Sanders hype train at Colorado will pick up more steam after thrilling Celebration Bowl
ATLANTA — The next time we see Deion Sanders on the sideline, Colorado will be playing in its most-hyped season opener since, what, Rick Neuheisel’s debut in 1995? Gary Barnett in 1999? Whatever it is, it has been a long time. And Saturday’s Celebration Bowl will only heighten...
Sporting News
Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 16
In the most notable game of the Week 16 slate, the 13-1 Eagles look to continue their five-game winning streak as they head to Jerry World to face the 10-4 Cowboys. Saturday afternoon's matchup could potentially lose some of its luster with QB Jalen Hurts trending toward missing the game because of a right shoulder injury. Head coach Nick Sirianni has yet to rule Hurts out, but with a hefty shift in the betting market, there's a good chance Hurts misses his first game of the season.
Sporting News
Sean McDermott praises Bills' Devin Singletary for 'great situational awareness' on final carry vs. Dolphins
Devin Singletary appeared to have a path to a potential game-winning touchdown on a run with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter Saturday night. But instead of breaking a tie between the Bills and Dolphins by scoring, Singletary elected to slide down at the 4-yard line. The play confused...
Sporting News
Lions playoff picture: Detroit's updated NFC wild-card chances in NFL playoff picture
The Lions were 1-6 after their first seven games. Following their dramatic 20-17 Week 15 road win over the Jets, they are .500 at 7-7. With Detroit's only loss its past seven games coming at home in Week 12 against the AFC-best Bills on Thanksgiving, the teams NFC playoff prospects keep looking better.
Sporting News
Dean Pees injury update: Falcons defensive coordinator released from hospital after collision with Saints defender
The Falcons were already undermanned on defense heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Now, they are set to operate without their top coach on the defensive side of the ball. Dean Pees reportedly collided with a Saints player during pregame warmups at the Superdome. The veteran defensive...
Sporting News
John Harbaugh critical of Ravens' offensive performance without Lamar Jackson: Passing game 'not good enough'
The Ravens' recent offensive struggles continued into their 13-3 Week 15 loss to the division-rival Browns, and coach John Harbaugh was blunt about the situation postgame. Harbaugh was asked during his news conference exactly what was wrong on that side of the ball. He lamented, above all else, the team's scoring issues.
Desmond Howard Addresses Handshake Controversy With CJ Stroud
The former Heisman winner and the 2022 finalist didn’t shake hands on camera during this year’s ceremony.
Sporting News
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Sporting News
Eagles' QB depth chart: Gardner Minshew set to take over if Jalen Hurts misses time with injury
A nearly perfect season for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles has hit a major bump in the road. Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in Philadelphia's 25-20 win over the Bears on Sunday, according to multiple reports. It's unclear how long the injury will keep him sidelined, but the consensus seems to be he is doubtful to play against the Cowboys this weekend.
Sporting News
What channel is Bengals vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 15 game
One of these teams enters Week 15 as a division leader, but it's not the team playing like one. The Buccaneers, despite being under .500 at 6-7, continue to cling to first place in the lowly NFC South, but that lead might finally slip away if they can't get past Joe Burrow and the scorching-hot Bengals on Sunday.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dallas Goedert, Hayden Hurst affecting Week 16 TE rankings
Given the lack of consistent production from the tight end position, it's been tough not having Dallas Goedert and Hayden Hurst available over the past couple of weeks. Both players have been nursing injuries, but there's a chance they'll be able to suit up for the second round of the fantasy football playoffs. Staying up to date on their statuses is a must ahead of your Week 16 waiver wire pickups and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
What channel is Giants vs. Commanders on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 15
If a tie is like kissing a sibling, then what's a tie between division rivals?. When the Commanders and Giants met in Week 13, it resulted in a pretty dissatisfying 20-20 draw. Now, the two have a score to settle (and a tie to break) when they meet on "Sunday Night Football."
Sporting News
AFC East standings: Bills clinch playoff berth, all but clinch division following win over Dolphins
The Bills aren't finished yet with the AFC East race, but Saturday's dramatic win over the Dolphins all but wrapped up the division title as Buffalo moved to 11-3 on the season. The 32-29 victory put the Bills a full three games ahead of the Dolphins with just three games...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Courtland Sutton, Treylon Burks, Brandin Cooks, more affecting Week 16 WR rankings
With Week 16 starting in a couple of days, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury updates on wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Treylon Burks, Brandin Cooks, and Chase Claypool, all of whom missed the past couple of games due to injury. If these WRs can make it through a full week of practice and play this weekend, it will help fantasy owners who are still in the playoffs. However, if they're once again out, it will have a noticeable effect on WR rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
How Tom Brady's historic turnover-filled performance fueled Buccaneers' meltdown vs. Bengals
After a 35-7 flattening by the 49ers in Week 14, the Buccaneers appeared to have found their rhythm again against the Bengals in Week 15 on Sunday. Tampa Bay went into the halftime locker room leading 17-3 — it led 17-0 at one point — and was set to receive the second-half kickoff.
Sporting News
Packers vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 15 'Monday Night Football'
When the Packers (5-8) host the Rams (4-9) to close NFL Week 15 on "Monday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET), they will be trying to save their slim NFC wild-card chances. Green Bay has had a frustrating season to fall from a 13-4 season in 2021. Los Angeles, which won Super Bowl 56 as a 12-5 team, has fallen harder. Now the teams hope to finish 2022 strong to carry momentum into 2023.
Sporting News
Bengals, Joe Burrow bailed out with defensive holding call after officials appear to miss pass interference by Bucs
The Bengals were looking around everywhere for a flag on a deep shot to Ja'Marr Chase, but the flag never came. Then it arrived. A play later. The flag bailed out Joe Burrow big time. Burrow had backpedaled all the way to the Buccaneers' 47 on a fourth-and-3 from the Tampa Bay 24 before he was sacked by Devin White and Anthony Nelson. The play appeared to give Tampa Bay great field position as it led 17-6.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 16: Cowboys edge Eagles; Bengals beat Patriots; Lions, Jaguars on cusp of playoffs
The NFL playoff picture remains complicated heading into Week 16, and five 7-7 teams are in the spotlight looking for help on Christmas week. The Jets sit ninth in the AFC standings ahead of Thursday’s prime-time matchup against the Jaguars. Will Zach Wilson or Mike White get the start? That’s a development worth watching.
