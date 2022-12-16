ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Man dies after being hit by vehicle on Market Street

By John Orona, Wilmington StarNews
 4 days ago

A 45-year-old man has died from injuries sustained following a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on Market Street Thursday night, according to a Wilmington Police Department news release.

Emergency responders transported the man to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries that night. He died at the hospital.

"We send our condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time," the release states.

Units responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian call near the 3100 block of Market Street around 6:30 p.m. where they found the victim on the ground.

There have been 7 pedestrian vs vehicle deaths and 2 serious injuries on the 3000 through 6000 block stretch of Market Street since 2019, according to N.C. Department of Transportation data.

More: Woman killed in Wilmington hit-and-run on Market Street identified

More: Wilmington police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian on Market Street

The investigation is ongoing.

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man dies after being hit by vehicle on Market Street

