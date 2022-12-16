ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will central Pa. see a white Christmas? The odds are increasing with a potential storm.

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
 4 days ago

Those who are dreaming of a white Christmas in south-central Pennsylvania might have their wish come true this year.

AccuWeather.com had been predicting a 25 to 30 percent chance of a white Christmas until a couple of days ago, senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

Now, it is predicting a 70 percent chance because of a potentially big storm next Thursday into Friday, he said.

The storm, if it develops as predicted, could bring a wintry mix or snow, depending on the track. Either way, residents in south-central Pennsylvania will likely have some snow on the ground, Pastelok said.

The storm is expected to help pull in very cold air.

"What falls on the ground will stay on the ground," he said.

Kyle Elliott, director of the Weather Information Center at Millersville University, said all eyes are are on the impending storm system slated to impact the eastern United States two days before Christmas.

"However, the storm system is going to be complex and have several moving parts," Elliott wrote in an email. "The exact track of the storm and how the various pieces of energy responsible for it interact will ultimately determine whether south-central PA receives snow, rain, or a wintry mix."

Details on the storm should become clearer early next week, he said, but there is "certainly a chance" for a white Christmas.

Winter weather: Winter weather advisory issued for central Pa. Highway restrictions to go into effect

Holiday cheer: Where to see great Christmas light displays in central Pa. in 2022

Matt Steinbugl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, says indications exist for a potential storm Thursday or Friday, but it's too early to tell how it will evolve and what impact it will have.

However, the agency has high confidence that central Pennsylvania will see colder temperatures next week. The mercury is expected to dip 3 to 7 degrees below normal, Steinbugl said.

Normal highs are in the upper 30s to 40s and normal lows are in the mid- to upper 20s for late December.

"It'll definitely feel like winter," he said.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Will central Pa. see a white Christmas? The odds are increasing with a potential storm.

