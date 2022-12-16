ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Looking for kid-friendly ways to celebrate New Year's Eve? Here are 7 around Milwaukee.

By Amy Schwabe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ajcvh_0jkvFOfs00

New Year's Eve is often thought of as a party time for grown-ups — a time to drink, dance, say farewell to an old year and celebrate the new year. But kids deserve to party and celebrate too — just without the alcohol and way before midnight. Here are kid-friendly ways for Milwaukee families to celebrate New Year's Eve.

A Betty Brinn New Year's Eve at Noon

Milwaukee's Betty Brinn Children's Museum will host their annual New Year's Eve at noon party from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 31. Festivities include a dance party, a noisemaker art project and a noon ball drop ceremony.

Tickets are $12. Online reservations are recommended.

Betty Brinn Children's Museum: 929 E. Wisconsin Ave.

A winter walk at Wehr Nature Center

A naturalist will guide a hike through the winter wonderland at Wehr Nature Center while educating hikers on winter adaptations of plants and animals. The afternoon hike will take place between 12:30 and 2 p.m.

Price: $12 per person, $10 for Milwaukee County residents, $7 for Friends of Wehr members. Online registration is required at least two days before the walk.

Wehr Nature Center: 9701 W. College Ave., Franklin

A holiday lights show at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Wild Lights is the zoo's holiday lights show; it features a mile of pathways through animal-themed light displays and millions of additional lights. New Year's Eve hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m., with the last entry at 8:15 p.m.

Price: $18 for adults (age 13 and up), $16 for children ages 3-12 or $60 for a family package (4 tickets included); tickets should be purchased online.

Milwaukee County Zoo: 10001 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee

A New Year's Eve party at Bounce Milwaukee

Bounce Milwaukee has bounce houses, inflatable obstacle courses, an indoor playground with ball pit, arcade games, laser tag and a rock climbing wall. They're also holding a New Year's Eve party on Dec. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time.

Bounce Milwaukee: 2801 S. 5th Court, Milwaukee

A Harlem Globetrotters tradition at Fiserv Forum

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their family-friendly, extremely entertaining basketball game/entertainment to the Fiserv Forum on New Year's Eve. There are two shows, one at 1 p.m. and one at 6 p.m.

Tickets should be purchased online. Prices vary.

Fiserv Forum address: 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

A New Year's Eve party at the Big Backyard

New Berlin's indoor playground, The Big Backyard, will host a playtime and New Year's Eve party from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The countdown to the new year starts at 6 p.m.

Admission costs $12; advance tickets

Big Backyard address: 2857 S. 160th St., New Berlin

One last chance to see Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens

The Boerner Botanical Gardens' drive-through lights display has been dazzling visitors for the last few years. In addition to beautiful lights displays, this year's show also has a snow flurry tunnel and the option to buy snacks ahead of time. On New Year's Eve, the display is open from 5 to 9 p.m., with the last entry at 8:45 p.m.

Tickets should be bought online ahead of time and are $25 for a carload.

Boerner Botanical Gardens address: 6751 S. 92nd St., Franklin

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuwm.com

It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee

When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Toy giveaway at Milwaukee homeless shelter

MILWAUKEE - The holidays got a lot brighter Saturday, Dec. 17 for a few hundred Milwaukee kids. MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary near 24th and Center hosted a toy giveaway. The goal was to help give some holiday cheer to kids of all ages. "We are anticipating giving over 240 families,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: The Cellar

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. The Cellar is about to celebrate its 160th birthday after serving...
OAK CREEK, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Homeless shelter prepared for bitter cold weather

MILWAUKEE — Every day, Reverend James West’s Repairers of the Breach welcomes in Milwaukee’s homeless community. Sometimes, it’s just to make a phone call. “This kind of helps people keep their doctor appointments. If they have a job on the line, they can call and receive messages such as that," West explained as a guest signed in to use the phone.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'We just try to help the people that we can'

MILWAUKEE — Finding warmth when the cold outside reaches dangerous levels can be difficult for the homeless population of Milwaukee. "It's life and death," Danzel Thomas, program coordinator at Repairers of the Breach said, "People need a safe place, especially when it's cold, even when it's hot. So when it's that cold outside it's very important for a person to be able to have shelter and be able to protect yourself against the elements."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Appleton and Keefe shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 20 near Appleton and Keefe. It happened around 1:14 a.m. The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Talking with Milwaukee’s Kato Kaelin

“Life is short, and I’m grabbing it by the balls”. When Milwaukee native Kato Kaelin moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s, his friends and family had no doubt he’d succeed at whatever he chose to do. But Kaelin’s eventual success as an actor, television and podcast host, and producer far exceeded anyone’s expectations. As a pre-teen, his nickname came from the Green Hornet’s chauffeur, Kato, played by Bruce Lee. As a high school student at Nicolet, Kaelin and his friends often spent Friday evenings at Barnaby’s pizza restaurant before heading off to bowl at Brown Port Lanes. On Saturday nights, they cruised the neighborhoods for house parties, especially the ones at a Lake Shore Drive mansion. He's still best friends with the two guys he hung around with then.
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

A hearty welcome back to a familiar food friend

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. When one of your favorite food spots...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Jamaican Born DJ Brings Gospel Reggae to Milwaukee Radio

“There is not a gospel reggae scene in Milwaukee.”. Drum Major, the man making the above claim, holds a position that should allow him to authoritatively speak to that question. He hosts a weekly two-hour show dedicated to such music, “The Pre-Game,” on Milwaukee soul gospel specialty outlet WGLB (1560 AM/96.1 FM) Saturdays at 6 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy