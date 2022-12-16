Holland receives another $1 million gift to support downtown ice rink

HOLLAND — Following a generous $1.16 million gift from retired educator Frank Kraai that kicked off plans to construct a long-coveted downtown ice rink, the city of Holland has received another $1 million donation.

The gift comes from the Jim Jurries Family, according to a release sent Friday, Dec. 16.

"I am motivated for this gift by my respect for Frank Kraai and his contributions to this community," Jurries wrote in a statement. "Holland has been very good to my family over our lives here, and I want to acknowledge that in this way.”

Jurries said he has fond memories of skating as a child at outdoor rinks in public parks in Grand Rapids, his hometown.

Holland has explored potential locations and designs for a public ice-skating park since 1997, eventually identifying Window on the Waterfront — with a wide breadth of amenities, including flower beds, athletic fields, a boardwalk and a new playscape — as the ideal location.

Kraai's initial gift launched implementation of the plan, including several community listening sessions. During an October meeting, Holland City Council approved an agreement with the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area for the acceptance and administration of charitable funds to support the project, in addition to agreements with GMB Architecture and Engineering and GDK Construction.

City staff have proposed a state-of-the-art ice rink featuring a "ribbon" design, with real ice that will be refrigerated to extend skating season, skate rentals, a curling area at the request of Kraai (who is a great fan of the sport) and an accessory building.

The latest donation helps build momentum as the city requests bids for construction and launches a public fundraising plan for 2023. The estimated cost for the park and overall campaign goal is $8 million.“We are delighted that the Jurries family has embraced the vision for this new outdoor community space and we are so grateful for this generous gift," said city manager Keith Van Beek. "We look forward to this being an area of community joy and togetherness.”

icerink.cityofholland.com.

