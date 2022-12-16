ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

CNBC Pro Talks: Fund manager Jeremy Gleeson on how to trade tech right now

After a tough year for tech, the sector's stocks are "down but by no means out," according to CNBC Pro Talks' next guest. Jeremy Gleeson of AXA Investment Managers will join CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche to share his take on how to pick the best tech stocks and to name his favorite long-term opportunities in the sector.
CNBC

FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over

The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
CNBC

Gold lacks momentum amid rate-hike fears, firmer dollar

Gold prices were muted on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar and lingering worries about further rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened the non-yielding bullion's outlook. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,785.98 per ounce, as of 0217 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% at $1,795.10. Spot silver edged...
CNBC

Bill Gross says markets are headed for 'potential chaos' if interest rates keep going up

Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
CNBC

Bitcoin stays below $17,000, and SBF appears in Bahamas court to discuss next steps: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Peter Vessenes, the co-founder of the Bitcoin Foundation, discusses his outlook for the cryptocurrency in 2023.
CNBC

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022: Cramer buys more of this struggling tech stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why the market is struggling early Monday morning, after a bearish report from Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson. Jim says despite this, he's bought more shares of several stocks in the portfolio. He says one, in particular, is still a good buy for new Investing Club members, despite the stock surging since initiating the position last week.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: General Mills, Steelcase, Lucid and more

(SCS) – Steelcase gained 3% in the premarket after the office furniture maker reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and issued an upbeat profit forecast. Steelcase's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts as did its revenue forecast, however, but its backlog of orders is 3% higher than it was a year ago.
CNBC

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022: Cramer buys more shares of this beaten-down entertainment stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down Tuesday's market action after the Bank of Japan shocked global markets by shifting its 10-year government bond price range target. They discuss the chances of a potential Santa Claus rally later this week and how it factors into their most recent portfolio purchase at market open. Jim also shares his long-term outlook on one portfolio holding just hit with a massive fine.
CNBC

FedEx earnings sink as soft demand persists

FedEx in September said it would park planes and close some offices. The company also raised package delivery rates. The package delivery giant posted sales of $22.8 billion in the three months ended Nov. 30, down from $23.5 billion a year earlier, falling short of estimates. Earnings per share came in at $3.18, adjusting for one-time items, ahead of analyst estimates but below the $4.83 a share it reported during the same period of last year.
CNBC

Breaking News from CNBC’s David Faber: Elon Musk Actively Searching for Twitter CEO – Sources

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript of breaking news from CNBC's David Faber on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Tuesday, December 20th. Following is a link to the video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/12/20/elon-musk-actively-searching-for-twitter-ceo-sources.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. DAVID FABER:...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy