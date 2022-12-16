Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Binance.US to acquire bankrupt crypto exchange Voyager's assets for $1 billion, weeks after planned FTX deal failed
Voyager Digital announced that Binance.US had won a second bidding process after FTX's bankruptcy filing, paving the way for potential resolution for the platform's 1.7 million users. The company had billions of dollars worth of crypto at the end of 2021, but a broader market downturn and a series of...
CNBC
CNBC Pro Talks: Fund manager Jeremy Gleeson on how to trade tech right now
After a tough year for tech, the sector's stocks are "down but by no means out," according to CNBC Pro Talks' next guest. Jeremy Gleeson of AXA Investment Managers will join CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche to share his take on how to pick the best tech stocks and to name his favorite long-term opportunities in the sector.
CNBC
FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over
The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, Moderna, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of the drug maker rose 5.7% in midday trading Tuesday. On Monday, the stock was upgraded by Jeffries to buy from hold. A promising new cancer vaccine has renewed interest in the stock, the firm said. — Shares of...
CNBC
The big warning from the charts: If Apple goes to $100, what does it mean for markets?
Looking at troubling signs in Apple's chart. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Chris Verrone, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
CNBC
How Sam Bankman-Fried swindled $8 billion in customer money, according to federal prosecutors
CNBC pulled together a history of the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, based upon the charges brought this week by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and in civil suits filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bankman-Fried's swift fall from...
CNBC
Ether rises above $1,200, and Grayscale explores returning some investor money: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Umee founder Brent Xu discusses the future of DeFi following the collapse of FTX.
CNBC
Gold lacks momentum amid rate-hike fears, firmer dollar
Gold prices were muted on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar and lingering worries about further rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened the non-yielding bullion's outlook. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,785.98 per ounce, as of 0217 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% at $1,795.10. Spot silver edged...
CNBC
Bill Gross says markets are headed for 'potential chaos' if interest rates keep going up
Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
CNBC
Bitcoin stays below $17,000, and SBF appears in Bahamas court to discuss next steps: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Peter Vessenes, the co-founder of the Bitcoin Foundation, discusses his outlook for the cryptocurrency in 2023.
CNBC
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022: Cramer buys more of this struggling tech stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why the market is struggling early Monday morning, after a bearish report from Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson. Jim says despite this, he's bought more shares of several stocks in the portfolio. He says one, in particular, is still a good buy for new Investing Club members, despite the stock surging since initiating the position last week.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: General Mills, Steelcase, Lucid and more
(SCS) – Steelcase gained 3% in the premarket after the office furniture maker reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and issued an upbeat profit forecast. Steelcase's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts as did its revenue forecast, however, but its backlog of orders is 3% higher than it was a year ago.
S&P 500 closes slightly higher after four-day sell off
Dec 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Tuesday after four sessions of declines, but investors fretted about weak holiday shopping and rising bond yields added pressure after the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) surprise tweak of its monetary policy.
CNBC
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022: Cramer buys more shares of this beaten-down entertainment stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down Tuesday's market action after the Bank of Japan shocked global markets by shifting its 10-year government bond price range target. They discuss the chances of a potential Santa Claus rally later this week and how it factors into their most recent portfolio purchase at market open. Jim also shares his long-term outlook on one portfolio holding just hit with a massive fine.
CNBC
FedEx earnings sink as soft demand persists
FedEx in September said it would park planes and close some offices. The company also raised package delivery rates. The package delivery giant posted sales of $22.8 billion in the three months ended Nov. 30, down from $23.5 billion a year earlier, falling short of estimates. Earnings per share came in at $3.18, adjusting for one-time items, ahead of analyst estimates but below the $4.83 a share it reported during the same period of last year.
CNBC
The FTX disaster has set back crypto by 'years' — here are 3 ways it could reshape the industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
CNBC
S&P 500 will see flat 2023, forecasts RBC Capital Market's Lori Calvasina
RBC Capital Markets' Lori Calvasina on where markets are headed into the new year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Chris Verrone, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Breaking News from CNBC’s David Faber: Elon Musk Actively Searching for Twitter CEO – Sources
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript of breaking news from CNBC's David Faber on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Tuesday, December 20th. Following is a link to the video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/12/20/elon-musk-actively-searching-for-twitter-ceo-sources.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. DAVID FABER:...
CNBC
Auto executives are less confident in EV adoption than they were a year ago
DETROIT — Global automotive executives are less confident about the rate of adoption of electric vehicles than they were a year ago amid supply chain problems and rising economic concerns, according to a survey released Tuesday. Of the more than 900 automotive executives who took part in the annual...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Aerojet Rocketdyne, Tesla, Mesa Air and others
(TSLA) – Tesla shares jumped 3.4% in the premarket after CEO Elon Musk ran a. (MESA) – Mesa shares surged 6.8% in premarket trading following the airline's announcement that it is finalizing a deal to run regional flights for. (META) – The European Commission said it told Meta...
Comments / 0