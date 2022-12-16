Idaho police are investigating a white Hyundai Elantra found abandoned in Oregon for a possible link to the unsolved slayings of four college students last month. Aware that Moscow, Idaho officials were on the lookout for a vehicle fitting that description, Eugene police called the department to alert them to the car, which was badly damaged and had no license plates. Idaho police have appealed for help finding a white 2011-2013 model Elantra seen in the “immediate area” of the off-campus home where the friends were stabbed to death in the early hours of Nov. 13 The Eugene Police Department told Fox News...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 20 MINUTES AGO