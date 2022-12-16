Effective: 2022-12-22 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Wrap pipes with insulation and seal windows to avoid loss of heat from your home. Keep a slow steady stream of water running from indoor faucets, and open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around inside pipes. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...The entire Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the coldest areas may see wind chills down to -35, all areas will likely have wind chills below zero for 30 to 36 hours straight. Take this time to prepare for the cold and have your winter preparedness kits in place.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX ・ 41 MINUTES AGO