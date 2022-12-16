Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
5 Best Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Brightline opens 2 brand new South Florida stations
AVENTURA, Fla. – Dignitaries cut the ribbons for two brand new Brightline stations in South Florida on Tuesday, adding them to the growing rail network, which already stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station is located off Biscayne Boulevard, across from Aventura Mall, while...
Click10.com
Tenants in Little Havana building told to get out, but why?
MIAMI, Fla. – Sudden evictions in one Little Havana neighborhood have left a building full of tenants scrambling to find new places to live. The building is residential, but not far from Calle Ocho, a developing regentrified neighborhood where rents are going up. The tenants believe that the reason their landlord ended the leases is because of the development in the surrounding area and the possibility of more money than the current tenants are being charged.
Click10.com
South Florida fitness group teams up with Santa to gift sneakers to young athletes
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Santa Claus is working up a sweat this year, teaming up with fitness instructors and local organizations to pass out hundreds of pairs of shoes to young athletes in need. The fitness group (@JustMindYourFitness) captured the holiday spirit with a different kind of charity. ‘Just...
Click10.com
Help Make A Child’s Holiday with a Toy Giveaway
Fort Lauderdale, FLA. – America’s Backyard is holding its first BB Serve Day, where they hope to help hundreds of families in need this holiday season. From 3 p.m until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the outdoor bar will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland with games, a craft station, food and other seasonal fun!
Click10.com
Cold crash for Christmas
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This season has been notably void of chilly air so far in South Florida, with the coldest reading for Miami coming in at just 63 back on October 19. November went down as the second warmest on record, and December has been on a similar trajectory.
Click10.com
Off-duty Miami-Dade cop witnessed man drop baby at Walmart, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is facing a child abuse charge after police accused him of dropping a baby at a northwest Miami-Dade Walmart Monday afternoon. Miami-Dade police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Patrick Abbott, who lives on the streets of Miami, on Tuesday morning. According to an...
Click10.com
Paramount Miami Worldcenter to display ‘World’s Tallest Menorah’ during Hanukkah
MIAMI – In celebration of Hanukkah, the 60-story Paramount Miami World Center announced that “The World’s Tallest Menorah” will be lighting up South Florida’s skyline on Sunday. The 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter is Miami’s soaring signature skyscraper. The superstructure is located at 851 NE...
Click10.com
Man sets car, gas pump on fire at Miami-Dade car dealership, police say
MIAMI – Detectives accused a man on Monday of nearly killing someone after setting a gas pump and a car on fire at a car dealership in Miami-Dade County. Amos Servants set fires on Nov. 24 and Dec. 12., at the RPM Miami car dealership, at 2990 NW 27 Ave., just west of Allapattah, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department’s arson squad.
Click10.com
Leaders join in Miami to condemn rise of antisemitism
MIAMI – Mayors from 15 different municipalities gathered together on Tuesday at the Greater Miami Jewish Federation to call out and condemn the alarming increase in antisemitism being seen nationwide. The event was called upon during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which celebrates religious freedom and the centuries-old struggle...
Click10.com
Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at Miami Children’s Museum
Watson Island, FLA. – Bring out the whole family to get an early jump on the new year with the annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration at Miami Children’s Museum!. You can join the Theater Troupe for a pre-show party and dress up for the occasion with accessory giveaways (while they last)!
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor, community leaders provide resources for emotional support during Holiday season
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Joined by faith leaders, community members and first responders on Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava brought attention to emotional issues that may arise during the Holiday season. “We have an important role to play in keeping our community safe protected and supported year-round and especially...
Click10.com
1 injured during Florida City shooting
MIAMI – One person was injured during a shooting on Monday in Florida City. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street, near Loren Roberts Park. The wounded adult was hospitalized, according to Fire Rescue personnel. Detectives were asking...
Click10.com
Coast Guard searching for 9 Cubans after boat capsizes
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. – Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard searched for nine suspected Cuban migrants in the waters off Palm Beach County, the agency said Monday morning. According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan rescued a person from the water near Lake Worth Beach Sunday afternoon.
Click10.com
Man hospitalized after Hialeah dispute escalates into stabbing
HIALEAH, Fla. – One man is in custody after a verbal argument escalated into a stabbing in Hialeah early Tuesday morning, according to police. Sgt. Jose Torres, a Hialeah Police Department spokesperson, said officers were called to the 2400 block of West Sixth Court in the city’s Seminola neighborhood and arrived to find a man with a stab wound.
Click10.com
Wrong-way crash kills Hyundai driver in Doral, police say
DORAL, Fla. – A 44-year-old man died after a car crash on Sunday morning in Doral, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The man who died was driving a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Northwest 25 Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a grey 2021 Honda CRV at Northwest 99 Avenue, police said.
Click10.com
Man rescues burn victim during explosive fire damaging boats in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A fire injured a man and damaged several boats on Sunday at the Hollywood Marina in Broward County. There was a hero. Patrick Werner, a retired law enforcement officer, said he was on a boat nearby when he heard explosions that he described as “pops, crackles, booms” and saw the tall flames.
Click10.com
Shooter in Honda Civic injures driver on I-95 in Broward
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured a driver on Sunday on Interstate 95 in Broward County. The shooting was at about 4:30 a.m. and injured a man on the northbound lanes of I-95 at the westbound ramp on Oakland Park Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Click10.com
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
Click10.com
Northwest Miami-Dade man accused of breaking into ex’s house, stabbing her
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man after accusing him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, stabbing her and dragging her out by her hair early Sunday morning. Leyshon Moralez, 20, now faces attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary and kidnapping charges. The location of the...
Click10.com
Investigators: Pompano Beach commissioner misused campaign funds
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – In a new report released Tuesday, investigators with the Broward Office of the Inspector General accused Pompano Beach City Commissioner Beverly Perkins of misusing more than $7,000 in leftover campaign funds following the 2020 election. In a news release, the Office of the Inspector General,...
Comments / 0