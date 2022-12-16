Read full article on original website
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Brett Young Adds R&B Flair to ‘Silver Bells’ [Listen]
Brett Young adds flair to the holiday season with his rendition of "Silver Bells." The country crooner is contributing his distinct style to one of his favorite Christmas songs, spicing it up with an R&B flavor. Young is suave and subdued as he adds his own vibe to the Christmas...
Little Big Town Tap Charles Esten for Heartwarming ‘Rich Man’ Video [Watch]
Little Big Town called on on Nashville and Outer Banks star Charles Esten to play the protagonist in their new "Rich Man" music video. “Rich Man” is about counting one’s blessings, lifting up good ethics, not fixating on financial wealth and cherishing the memories made with family and loved ones.
See Trace Adkins and Melissa Etheridge’s Stirring ‘Love Walks Through the Rain’ Video
Trace Adkins enlisted celebrated singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge for a song called "Love Walks Through the Rain," and a powerful music video accompanies the thoughtful tune. In the track, written by Mickey Jack Cones, Marla Cannon-Goodman and Kelly Archer, Adkins and Etheridge use a rainstorm to describe the trials one may...
Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’
Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
36 Years Ago: Randy Travis Joins the Grand Ole Opry
Today is a monumental anniversary for Randy Travis: It was on this date 36 years ago (Dec. 20, 1986) that he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Travis' induction into the Opry came only six months after the release of Storms of Life, his first album on Warner Bros. That record spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Diggin' Up Bones," which reached No. 1 only a few weeks before the North Carolina native became a member of the revered organization.
Ernest Adds 13 Songs to Forthcoming Debut Album With Deluxe Edition, ‘Two Dozen Roses’
Ernest is more than doubling the amount of tracks on his debut album, Flower Shops (The Album), with a forthcoming a deluxe edition dubbed Two Dozen Roses. Due Friday, Feb. 10., the project will add 13 brand new songs to his already 11-track-deep record, which will include the Platinum-selling title track featuring Morgan Wallen.
George Jones + Tammy Wynette’s Daughter Thinks They’d Approve of ‘George & Tammy’
Showtime's new series, George & Tammy, depicts the love story between the late George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The six-part limited series has received warm reviews, including from the country couple's only daughter, Georgette Jones. Speaking with Vanity Fair, she says she believes her parents would be happy with the series, too.
Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Drop in at ‘The Voice’ Alum Jay Allen’s Oklahoma Ole Red Show [Pictures]
The stars aligned for The Voice alum and country artist Jay Allen on Saturday night (Dec. 17): Not only did he sell out Ole Red Tishomingo for his final show of the year, but he had two very special surprise guests in the audience. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani popped...
42 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Makes Her Movie Debut in ‘9 to 5′
Forty-two years ago today, on Dec. 19, 1980, Dolly Parton made her big-screen debut, appearing in the movie 9 to 5. A comedy based on three working women, the film also starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman. 9 to 5 was a major box office hit. Parton played...
Walker Hayes Holds the Top Two Spots for Top-Selling Digital Country Songs of 2022
Walker Hayes is holding down the top two spots on Billboard's year-end Country Digital Songs chart. His working-class anthem-turned-unstoppable-juggernaut, "Fancy Like," is the top-selling song of 2022. Following close behind is "AA," its equally hooky follow-up single, whose No. 2 spot on the chart proves once and for all that "Fancy Like" was no fluke.
Kane Brown Brings a Couple Onstage For a Romantic Dance to ‘Heaven’ [Watch]
Back when Kane Brown decided to cut his 2017 single "Heaven," he loved the song because it reminded him of his love story with his now-wife Katelyn. But since then, the romantic ballad has become an anthem for couples in love everywhere -- and at a Vancouver tour stop on Thursday (Dec. 15), the song was all about one older couple who took the stage for a dance as Brown performed it.
29 Years Ago: Faith Hill Debuts on the Grand Ole Opry
Happy (Opry) anniversary to Faith Hill! It was on this day (Dec. 18) in 1993 that she made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry. Hill's appearance on the renowned stage came only two months after she released her debut album, Take Me as I Am; her first single, "Wild One," was steadily climbing up the charts when she performed at the Opry, and it would become her first No. 1 by the beginning of 1994. However, the Mississippi native admits that she was unprepared for how difficult it would be to actually snag a performance at the revered hall.
See an Exclusive Sneak Peek of This Weekend’s ‘George & Tammy’ Episode
Showtime's limited original series George & Tammy gives viewers a revealing look at the relationship between two of country music's biggest talents. Today (Dec. 16), Taste of Country and The Boot readers are getting an exclusive sneak peek at the television drama's next installment before it airs this Sunday, Dec. 18.
28 Years Ago: Joe Diffie’s ‘Pickup Man’ Goes to No. 1
Twenty-eight years ago today, on Dec. 17, 1994, Joe Diffie received an early Christmas present: It was on that date that his single "Pickup Man," from his Third Rock From the Sun album, landed at the top of the charts, where it stayed for four consecutive weeks. "Pickup Man," written...
Why Harrison Ford Accepted His Role on ‘1923’ Before There Was a Script
Harrison Ford is taking on a major television project in his new role as Dutton family patriarch Jacob Dutton in the new Yellowstone prequel, 1923. In an interview in advance of the show's premiere, the cinema legend reveals he actually agreed to take on the part before he'd even seen a script.
