Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri School District Approves 4-Day Week For StudentsMatt LillywhiteIndependence, MO
The historic Row House Building in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Charges filed in shooting just north of Westport that left man dead on front porch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charges have been filed after a shooting just north of Westport earlier this month left a man dead on the front porch of a home. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Francisco J. Enriquez has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Driver dies from injuries sustained in wrong-way crash in KCMO over weekend
A driver has died from injuries they sustained in a crash Saturday on Interstate 35 near west 17th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Suspect escaped handcuffs, stole police car prior to KCI officer shooting
Court documents say a Kansas City-area woman charged in connection with shooting of a KCI police officer escaped handcuffs and stole a patrol car.
Man, woman killed in Clay County two-vehicle crash
Two people died in a crash Saturday at NE 162nd Street and Salem Road, just east of 69 Highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KCTV 5
Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured. According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street. One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting....
KCTV 5
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air fleeing police
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air as she fled a traffic stop. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a traffic stop with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she attempted to flee.
Independence PD investigating 2nd homicide in last 2 days
Investigators in Independence are looking for clues in a shooting overnight Monday that left a 22-year-old ma, Austin W. Martell, dead.
Shawnee mother admits to role in death of 2-year-old son in 2020
A Shawnee mother admitted to her role in the death of her two-year-old son who died after a fentanyl overdose in 2020.
KCTV 5
Man shot to death in overnight Independence homicide
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one man died after a shooting in the overnight hours. The Independence Police Department stated officers received a call about midnight of a shooting in the 800 block of East Pacific Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found a man outside a residence was...
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested Early Sunday In Caldwell County
A Kansas City man was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant and a new felony charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Kansas City resident Kenneth D. Crowley at 2:11 A.M. Sunday on a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for child neglect and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.
2 killed in crash Saturday in Clay County
Two people died as the result of a wreck around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street in Clay County.
KCTV 5
Community mourns after beloved waitress is killed in crash near Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A small-town restaurant is missing a familiar face after an 88-year-old woman who worked there for more than 30 years died in a crash. The crash that killed Vicky Kohler happened on Salem Road, which is just north of town, over the weekend. She had just left her job at the Mill Inn Restaurant.
Independence woman charged in connection to shooting that injured KCI officer
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer on Friday morning.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center. An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James...
KCTV 5
2 kids & 6 adults displaced by early morning house fire in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators are working to find the cause of a house fire that forced out a family of eight in Kansas City on Tuesday morning. Crews responded just after 2:30 a.m. to a house fire call on East 43rd Street and Jackson Avenue. Firefighters worked quickly to knock down the flames and make sure everyone was safe, but the home did sustain significant damage.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
KCTV 5
2 dead in crash outside of Excelsior Springs, Lawson
CLAY COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were killed in a crash near Excelsior Springs and Lawson, Mo. on Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 73-year-old James Massa and 88-year-old Victoria Kohler were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Salem Road just north of NE 152nd Street. The...
6 adults, 2 kids displaced in overnight fire in Kansas City
The Kansas City Fire Department was called to the home about 2:30 a.m. The cause is under investigation.
Two people killed in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people have died after a crash on Saturday afternoon in Clay County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at 2:30 p.m. along Salem Rd. Highway Patrol says 73-year-old James Massa crossed the centerline of the road and hit the car of 88-year-old Victoria Kohler. The post Two people killed in Clay County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Independence Police investigating after man found dead at apartment complex
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of S. Brookside Avenue. Police said they received a “man down” call at 3:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the area. Upon arrival, IPD officers found an adult male inside a vehicle that was parked in the complex’s parking lot.
Comments / 0