Excelsior Springs, MO

KCTV 5

Charges filed in shooting just north of Westport that left man dead on front porch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charges have been filed after a shooting just north of Westport earlier this month left a man dead on the front porch of a home. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Francisco J. Enriquez has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured. According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street. One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air fleeing police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air as she fled a traffic stop. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a traffic stop with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she attempted to flee.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man shot to death in overnight Independence homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one man died after a shooting in the overnight hours. The Independence Police Department stated officers received a call about midnight of a shooting in the 800 block of East Pacific Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found a man outside a residence was...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested Early Sunday In Caldwell County

A Kansas City man was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant and a new felony charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Kansas City resident Kenneth D. Crowley at 2:11 A.M. Sunday on a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for child neglect and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

2 kids & 6 adults displaced by early morning house fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators are working to find the cause of a house fire that forced out a family of eight in Kansas City on Tuesday morning. Crews responded just after 2:30 a.m. to a house fire call on East 43rd Street and Jackson Avenue. Firefighters worked quickly to knock down the flames and make sure everyone was safe, but the home did sustain significant damage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County

(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

2 dead in crash outside of Excelsior Springs, Lawson

CLAY COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were killed in a crash near Excelsior Springs and Lawson, Mo. on Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 73-year-old James Massa and 88-year-old Victoria Kohler were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Salem Road just north of NE 152nd Street. The...
LAWSON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people killed in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people have died after a crash on Saturday afternoon in Clay County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at 2:30 p.m. along Salem Rd. Highway Patrol says 73-year-old James Massa crossed the centerline of the road and hit the car of 88-year-old Victoria Kohler. The post Two people killed in Clay County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Independence Police investigating after man found dead at apartment complex

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of S. Brookside Avenue. Police said they received a “man down” call at 3:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the area. Upon arrival, IPD officers found an adult male inside a vehicle that was parked in the complex’s parking lot.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

