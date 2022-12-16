KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators are working to find the cause of a house fire that forced out a family of eight in Kansas City on Tuesday morning. Crews responded just after 2:30 a.m. to a house fire call on East 43rd Street and Jackson Avenue. Firefighters worked quickly to knock down the flames and make sure everyone was safe, but the home did sustain significant damage.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO