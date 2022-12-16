Read full article on original website
Senators praise temporary pause on lifting Title 42, which cites pandemic to expel migrants
West Virginia’s senators say they support action by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts to at least temporarily hold in place a policy known as Title 42, allowing swift expulsion of migrants to their country of origin or to Mexican border towns. Title 42, which was a pandemic-era policy, was...
Zelenskiy could visit US tomorrow to address Congress – follow live
Multiple news outlets are reporting on efforts to bring Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Washington on WednesdayHouse committee convenes to vote on releasing Trump’s tax returnsSign up to receive First Thing – our daily briefing by email
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine
Officials tell The Associated Press the U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for their fighter jets
Ukraine's Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the visit. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the highly sensitive nature of the trip. They said Zelenskyy’s visit, while expected, could still be called off at the last minute due to security concerns. The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are preparing to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the U.S. prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to help stave off Russia’s invasion. The latest tranche of U.S. funding would be the biggest American infusion of assistance yet to Ukraine, above even Biden’s $37 billion emergency request, and would ensure that funding flows to the war effort for months to come.
Construction of Coalfields Expressway gets $25 million boost from new federal program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new federal highways program will result in $25 million for the under-construction Coalfields Expressway in southern West Virginia. U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the funding in a Monday news release. Capito said she pushed for what’s called the Rural Surface Transportation...
