ABC 4
20 best stuffed animals
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Stuffed animals have many uses. People of all ages enjoy the warmth and comfort of a favorite stuffed animal. Their designs make them perfect bed toppers or mantel pieces. Besides being excellent gifts, they’re a great way to teach your children about new animals or introduce concepts like endangered species. No matter your reasons for hunting down the perfect plush, make sure you take the time to ensure it’s durable and, most importantly, soft.
ABC 4
Make memories in the kitchen with these DIY gingerbread house kits
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Children of all ages will have fun building one of these cookie houses. The holidays just don’t seem as festive without a spread of delicious cookies, candies and other sweets on the table. But there’s no holiday treat quite as iconic as a gingerbread house decorated with candy and other goodies.
ABC 4
Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, check out these gifts. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are available at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for a cookware set for a serious chef, an air fryer for someone who likes to simplify meal time or a sous vide cooker for the culinarian who has it all, we’ve found gifts for the cooking enthusiasts on your list.
ABC 4
Best Xbox games for kids on Amazon
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Xbox is one of the leading game consoles in the world. For the last 20 years, the Microsoft gaming juggernaut has delivered quality entertainment to children of all ages (and adults, too) with popular titles like Forza and Halo. With an ever-widening collection of video games of all genres, there is an enjoyable game for everyone, from hard-core first-person shooters to riveting platformers and puzzle solvers. Determining which game will be suitable for your children will boil down to what kind of games they’d be interested in.
ABC 4
We asked a world-class baker for tips on how anyone can level up their holiday cookie game
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the holidays make some people giddy with excitement over family traditions and putting up decorations, others dream about sprinkles, chocolate chips and cookie cutters. During the holidays, over-the-top sweet treats flow freely, diets are temporarily put on pause and kids eat more sugar than usually allowed. This time of year is also known to be stressful, especially for those tasked with the job of churning out a never-ending supply of holiday cookies. But, with the right tools and techniques, it doesn’t have to be.
ABC 4
12 bestselling board and card games to buy now and play with your family over the holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These games are sure to bring your family together. Family game night is an excellent way to spend time with your loved ones and get your kids away from their screens. Playing board and card games with your family during the holiday season is a surefire way to build excitement. Still, there are countless games to choose from, so selecting the best one can take time and effort.
