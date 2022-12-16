BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the holidays make some people giddy with excitement over family traditions and putting up decorations, others dream about sprinkles, chocolate chips and cookie cutters. During the holidays, over-the-top sweet treats flow freely, diets are temporarily put on pause and kids eat more sugar than usually allowed. This time of year is also known to be stressful, especially for those tasked with the job of churning out a never-ending supply of holiday cookies. But, with the right tools and techniques, it doesn’t have to be.

1 DAY AGO