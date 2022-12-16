Read full article on original website
The Christmas season hasn't been all merry and bright for legendary actor Robert De Niro. On Dec. 19, a serial burglar was caught in De Niro's New York City rental home near Park Ave. stealing Christmas gifts and even playing with an iPad while De Niro and his daughter were upstairs, according to Page Six.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Pitt is seemingly dating Ines de Ramon, a 30-year-old jewelry designer who was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley for three years. De Ramon is the head of wholesale for LA jewelry brand Anita Ko Jewelry, which is loved by celebrities. "Brad and...
