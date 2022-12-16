ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

Who Is Brad Pitt Dating?

According to Entertainment Tonight, Pitt is seemingly dating Ines de Ramon, a 30-year-old jewelry designer who was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley for three years. De Ramon is the head of wholesale for LA jewelry brand Anita Ko Jewelry, which is loved by celebrities. "Brad and...
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy