Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Maryville man killed in Holt County accident
(Maitland) -- One person was killed in a Holt County wreck Monday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occured around 8 p.m. on Route C just over two miles west of Maitland, when an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 50-year-old James Hurst of Maryville, began to slide on the ice covered roadway and traveled off the south side of the road. Authorities say the vehicle struck two trees and overturned before coming to rest on the driver's side off the south side of the roadway. Hurst was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Missouri teen injured after pickup slides, strikes embankment
ANDREW COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Dodge 2500 driven by Kobe J. Marshall, 18, Savannah, was eastbound on U.S. 59 at County Road 433 five miles west of Savannah. The pickup...
Imogene man transported to the hospital following an accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) An Imogene man was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident in Mills County on December 13th. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred in the 36000 block of Noyes Avenue. Upon arrival, no occupants were located. The 2007 Jeep appeared to be traveling westbound before entered the ditch. The driver, 43-year-old Brian Doyle, was contacted and he explained that he was westbound when he hit a patch of ice and slid into the ditch, causing the Jeep to rollover in a waterway culvert. Doyle was traveling too fast for the weather conditions and lost control. The Jeep was a total loss.
Kansas woman hospitalized after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Anna M. Huffman, 21, Savannah, was on the southbound Interstate 29 exit ramp at Fredrick. The SUV rear-ended a 2015 Kia...
Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
kmaland.com
Jay Dee Allison, 72, of Rock Port, Missouri
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Jay Dee passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Fairfax Community Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Clarinda residents reminded of snow ordinance
(Clarinda) -- With a major winter storm threatening KMAland, Clarinda residents are reminded of the city's snow removal ordinance. Clarinda's ordinance states that no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any city street obstructing snow removal with an accumulation of two inches or more. City officials say any vehicle left parked on any street in violation of the ordinance may be impounded, and the vehicle's registered owner will be subject to a $30 parking fine, and payment of all applicable towing and storage fees before the vehicle is released.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Bryan Allen Dennis, of Omaha, Nebraska, on December 14th on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Kandall Omax Brown, 40, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested December 17th for Domestic Abuse Assault. Brown was held on...
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested for OWI
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces charges following his arrest Sunday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old James Franklin Durbin was arrested shortly after 6:15 p.m. for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say Durbin's arrest comes after an investigation at a traffic stop on 200th Street and Evergreen Avenue.
3 children injured after Nodaway Co. rollover accident
NODAWAY COUNTY—Three children were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Thursday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by Timothy K. Conn, 43, Maryville, was southbound on U.S. 71 one mile north of Wilcox. The driver lost control on the ice...
kmaland.com
Patrol, Fremont County law enforcement set to conduct 'High Five' initiative Wednesday
(Sidney) -- Law enforcement agencies in Fremont County are holding this month's portion of a recently introduced state initiative to increase seatbelt usage later this week. The Iowa State Patrol announced that they, along with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, will be holding its second installment of the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project" on Wednesday. The county is one of five throughout the state to be selected for the initiative after the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and a multi-disciplinary team of traffic safety professionals reviewed five years' worth of crash data and counties with low seat belt compliance rates. Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault says the initiative looks to bring the respective county's seatbelt usage closer to the state average.
kmaland.com
Mills County Sheriff's blotter
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports several arrests and accident investigations over the past week.
News Channel Nebraska
Passing driver collided with oncoming traffic on icy highway near Union
UNION - Freezing drizzle made traffic hazardous in southeast Nebraska Monday morning with multiple slide-offs and accidents reported. Nehawka and Murray fire and rescue units responded to Highway 75 near Union Orchard at 9 a.m. where there was a head-on collision between a Honda Prius and a SUV. Both drivers...
kmaland.com
1 arrested on Montgomery County warrants
(KMAland) -- One person was arrested on Montgomery County warrants in Shelby County on Saturday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, Anton Jason Ahlhelm was arrested at the Shelby County Jail on Montgomery County warrants for theft 5th degree and possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine. Anton was...
kmaland.com
Wind chill warning Wednesday night to Saturday in KMAland
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous wind chills later this week. The weather service in Valley, Nebraska says a wind chill warning is in effect from midnight Wednesday to noon Saturday. The warning includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Fremont counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
WOWT
Cass County deputy dies after battle with cancer
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy William Tapley died after a battle with cancer. Tapley was 69 years old. The Sheriff’s Office says Tapley served with Cass County since July...
kmaland.com
Nebraska City council awards street project contracts
(Nebraska City) -- Major street renovation work is planned in Nebraska City in 2023. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council unanimously awarded the contract to Bauer Infrastructure, LLC for the South 19th Street improvement project, with a bid of more than $574,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project includes repairs to a culvert damaged by the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of December 19, 2022
U.S. Route 136 – Bridge inspection at the Missouri River Bridge at Brownville, Dec. 19-22 Andrew County. Route B – Bridge inspection at the One Hundred and Two River Bridge, Dec. 19-22 U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching, Dec. 19 – 23 Buchanan County. U.S. Route...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested following domestic disturbance
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested following a domestic disturbance on Saturday night. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Maple Street for a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, 35-year-old Frederick George Steven Billings II was arrested for domestic abuse s-- simple...
kmaland.com
Judith "Judy" Nelson, 84 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa. Judy passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Comments / 0