Bellingham, WA

kpug1170.com

Winter weather impacting flights in Bellingham, Seattle

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Winter weather is impacting flights out of Bellingham International Airport. The Port of Bellingham is reporting a handful of delays and cancellations for both inbound and outbound flights. Flight tracking website Flightaware adds that at least 200 flights out of Sea-Tac have been delayed or cancelled...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

City of Bellingham files lawsuit over massive homeless encampment

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is taking action in an effort to clear a massive homeless encampment. A civil lawsuit has been filed against Erwin Rommel, the owner of an undeveloped lot on Deemer Road where dozens of transient individuals have been living. Court documents state that...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
SEQUIM, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish County officials urge residents to review accuracy of broadband coverage in new federal maps

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is urging residents and businesses to review the accuracy of their broadband coverage in the recently released Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map. The federal government will use this map to distribute billions in funding to close broadband access gaps throughout the country. Potential inaccuracies in the map could mean the County loses access to significant funding to expand broadband access to under- and unserved households.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Overnight shelters open in Bellingham and Ferndale

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Overnight warming shelters are open in Bellingham and Ferndale. The Bellingham shelter is at the Civic Field lockers rooms and will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily through Thursday, December 22nd. Emotional support animals are welcome but minors under the age of 18...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

More assistance coming for Whatcom County flood victims

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Assistance from the state is coming to low-income, disabled and elderly Whatcom County residents still affected by last year’s flood. The newly created Washington State Individual Assistance Grant Program is providing over $2 million for housing assistance and home repairs. The Whatcom County Individual...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
itinyhouses.com

30′ Tiny Cabin Is Fully Furnished, Ready To Move Into

Spacious, well-built and furnished to perfection, this 30’ tiny cabin can be an excellent tiny space to move into full time or rent out as an Airbnb. If that’s something you were looking for, and you don’t have a tiny budget to stick to, you’ve got to give this a look.
MARYSVILLE, WA
everettclipper.com

Holiday Lights and Entertainment at Tulalip Casinos

If you haven’t heard, it’s a good time for a short trip north of campus just across the Snohomish River delta to the Tulalip Casino venues in Marysville and take in the spectacular light displays featuring more than three million lights. There are three locations to visit: Quil...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KING 5

Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year

HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
HAMILTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Over 200 firearms relinquished in Guns for Gift Cards event

EVERETT, Wash., December 17, 2022—On Saturday, December 17, the Everett Police Department held its first Guns for Gift Cards drive-thru event at the South Precinct giving residents the opportunity to relinquish unwanted firearms. Everett Police exchanged an incredible 241 firearms for VISA gift cards valued up to $300 (totaled $25,000).

