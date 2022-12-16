Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
City of Bellingham sues property owner over encampment of unhoused people
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham filed a civil suit in Whatcom County Superior Court on November 22nd against a property owner claiming he is maintaining a public nuisance due to an encampment of unhoused people. In the City’s complaint filed with the court, Erwin Rommel’s property in...
Beloved bar reopens, vegan market, new brewery and new food truck rolls into Whatcom
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a new brewery opening, a new food truck and a local vegan holiday market.
kpug1170.com
Winter weather impacting flights in Bellingham, Seattle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Winter weather is impacting flights out of Bellingham International Airport. The Port of Bellingham is reporting a handful of delays and cancellations for both inbound and outbound flights. Flight tracking website Flightaware adds that at least 200 flights out of Sea-Tac have been delayed or cancelled...
‘A brief stop in heaven.’ Poll finds the best steak dinner in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best steak dinner is known for its “outstanding” and “spectacular” dishes.
kpug1170.com
City of Bellingham files lawsuit over massive homeless encampment
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is taking action in an effort to clear a massive homeless encampment. A civil lawsuit has been filed against Erwin Rommel, the owner of an undeveloped lot on Deemer Road where dozens of transient individuals have been living. Court documents state that...
KGMI
Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
This is what’s holding up Arroyo Bridge repairs in Bellingham
The bridge has been declared “unstable” for two years.
q13fox.com
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County officials urge residents to review accuracy of broadband coverage in new federal maps
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is urging residents and businesses to review the accuracy of their broadband coverage in the recently released Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map. The federal government will use this map to distribute billions in funding to close broadband access gaps throughout the country. Potential inaccuracies in the map could mean the County loses access to significant funding to expand broadband access to under- and unserved households.
kpug1170.com
Overnight shelters open in Bellingham and Ferndale
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Overnight warming shelters are open in Bellingham and Ferndale. The Bellingham shelter is at the Civic Field lockers rooms and will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily through Thursday, December 22nd. Emotional support animals are welcome but minors under the age of 18...
kpug1170.com
More assistance coming for Whatcom County flood victims
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Assistance from the state is coming to low-income, disabled and elderly Whatcom County residents still affected by last year’s flood. The newly created Washington State Individual Assistance Grant Program is providing over $2 million for housing assistance and home repairs. The Whatcom County Individual...
itinyhouses.com
30′ Tiny Cabin Is Fully Furnished, Ready To Move Into
Spacious, well-built and furnished to perfection, this 30’ tiny cabin can be an excellent tiny space to move into full time or rent out as an Airbnb. If that’s something you were looking for, and you don’t have a tiny budget to stick to, you’ve got to give this a look.
Yes, we’re ‘doing this again.’ Whatcom wakes up to snow and freezing fog. Now what?
“Frigid temps, slick conditions and a winter weather advisory will make your AM commute extra wintry.”
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
Snohomish County says meth contamination won’t delay Edmonds housing facility
An Edmonds hotel purchased by Snohomish County for a future housing facility for those experiencing homelessness is being cleaned due to meth contamination. This process has the Americas Best Value Inn on Highway 99 temporarily shut down, as the entire interior needs to undergo a cleanup. The county took ownership...
everettclipper.com
Holiday Lights and Entertainment at Tulalip Casinos
If you haven’t heard, it’s a good time for a short trip north of campus just across the Snohomish River delta to the Tulalip Casino venues in Marysville and take in the spectacular light displays featuring more than three million lights. There are three locations to visit: Quil...
Long-awaited Mexican restaurant finally opens its Bellingham location
Owner Freddy Zavala says his goal is to bring new foods to areas that may not have access to anything else like it.
‘Significant changes’ to the Whatcom County forecast released Monday evening
Heavy mountain snow is expected, especially for Snoqualmie and Stevens passes late Monday through Tuesday night.
Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year
HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Over 200 firearms relinquished in Guns for Gift Cards event
EVERETT, Wash., December 17, 2022—On Saturday, December 17, the Everett Police Department held its first Guns for Gift Cards drive-thru event at the South Precinct giving residents the opportunity to relinquish unwanted firearms. Everett Police exchanged an incredible 241 firearms for VISA gift cards valued up to $300 (totaled $25,000).
