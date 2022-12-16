Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
Poop Bacteria Covers Self-Service Checkouts: Research
Many Americans have expressed concerns about self-checkouts. Well, there is likely another issue with these machines. The researchers are from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the UK. The NHS public health officials back the findings. “We live in a bacterial world — bacteria and microbes are everywhere, and we come into contact with them all day, every day,” Dr. Adam Roberts, who analyzed the swab results from the study, told the Daily Mail.
MedicalXpress
Scientists confirm smallpox vaccine also teaches T cells to fight mpox
There's even more reason to think a vaccine developed against smallpox can help the body fight against mpox (monkeypox virus disease) as well, according to researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI). Their new study, published in Cell Host & Microbe, is the first to provide evidence that the vaccinia vaccine MVA-BN (brand name JYNNEOS) should also train virus-fighting T cells to recognize mpox sequences.
New coronavirus variants rendered the last remaining monoclonal antibody treatment useless
No more monoclonal antibody treatments for Covid are available in the U.S.: The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday rescinded its authorization of bebtelovimab, a drug previously given to patients who faced a high risk of severe disease. Over the last two years, the FDA authorized six monoclonal antibody treatments...
We Now Know The Reason Why People Get More Colds, Flu In Winter
We now know why people get more colds and the flu during the winter months.
WebMD
Vaccines Are Effective Against Long COVID: Study
Dec. 7, 2022 – Getting at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine decreases the chances of having symptoms beyond 3 weeks or developing long COVID, a new analysis shows. When compared to people who got no vaccine at all, a single dose of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or the Janssen vaccine was 29% effective at preventing long COVID. The protection was strongest (35% effective) for those who were vaccinated before being infected with the coronavirus. Post-infection vaccination also helped (27% effective).
Millions of laundry, cleaning products recalled over possible bacterial contamination
The Laundress has issued a voluntary recall of its laundry and cleaning products due to possible bacterial contamination.
WAND TV
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses
(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks of unknown origin
The FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks with the sources of the pathogens remaining unknown. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have posted virtually no information on the outbreak it has been investigating except to say that the pathogen is E. coli in beef. The agency has not said how many people have been sickened or where they live. It appears that FSIS closed another investigation linked to Salmonella and beef that also sickened an unknown number of people.
WebMD
COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments No Longer Effective
Dec. 4, 2022 – The number of medications available to treat COVID-19 continues to get smaller as the coronavirus changes to outsmart treatments. The FDA said last week that bebtelovimab, a monoclonal antibody drug given through a vein, is no longer authorized because it is not effective against the leading strains of COVID-19.
natureworldnews.com
Despite Developing Different Variants, SARS-CoV-2 Still Transmissible Between Species
SARS-CoV-2, which has now developed into various varieties, including delta and omicron, is thought to have been initially transmitted to humans by bats in December 2019. A recent study shows the virus is still quite contagious among animals. Computer simulations created by researchers at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) demonstrate how coronaviruses connect to host cells in bats and people similarly using their spike proteins.
foodsafetynews.com
More than 250 ill in UK E. coli outbreak linked to salad
More than 250 people are sick in an E. coli O157 outbreak in the United Kingdom that may have been caused by salad. There have been 259 confirmed cases in the UK with sample dates ranging from late August to the end of October, although most people fell ill in August and early September.
Repeat Vaccinations and Immune Exhaustion: A Possible But Unlikely Link
When Covid vaccine booster shots were proposed last year, people debated their practicality and risk-benefit ratio, especially among the younger populations. Every vaccine shot has side effects and risks, which must not outweigh their protective benefits.
NBC New York
CDC Encourages People to Wear Masks to Help Prevent Spread of Covid, Flu and RSV Over the Holidays
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said wearing a mask is an everyday precaution that people can take to reduce their chances of catching or spreading a respiratory virus. Flu and respiratory syncytial virus are circulating at high levels at the same time Covid is picking up, straining hospital emergency departments.
Flu fast facts | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the worst flu season since 2009 crossing the country, FOX43 has reported on the state of our hospitals and the ‘tripledemic’ caused by different respiratory viruses. Cases spiked weeks before their normal peak and ICU beds are filling up across the state, leading...
EverydayHealth.com
Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says
Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
technologynetworks.com
Vaccines Could Prevent Forms of Childhood Malnutrition
Diarrhea is no longer the killer it was in the mid-20th century, when an estimated 4.5 million children under age 5 died of it every year. While lifesaving oral rehydration therapy turned the tide, it doesn’t prevent infection. Millions of children in low- and middle-income countries still endure repeated bouts of diarrhea that weaken their bodies and leave them vulnerable to malnutrition and stunted growth, and less able to fight off a wide range of infections.
Is the flu shot safe during pregnancy? Alabama experts urge vaccines during dangerous flu season
As the flu continues to pummel Alabama, health experts say pregnant Alabamians should make sure to get their flu shot. “This year, more than any other, it’s really important that everyone protect themselves against influenza,” said Dr. Denise Jamieson, the chief of gynecology and obstetrics for Emory Healthcare. “And since pregnant persons are at increased risk, it’s really important that they be vaccinated.”
High-tech toilet can detect deadly diseases just by listening to you go
It’s number two to none. A new gripping piece of medical technology can detect fatal, fecal diseases inside a person just by listening to their symphonic sounds on the toilet, EurekAlert reported. The “diarrhea detector,” as its so aptly dubbed, is a high-tech sound system that can indicate when an individual is battling severe bowel diseases like cholera — an illness that kills 150,00 annually. This state of the fart device was invented by Maia Gatlin of the Georgia Institute of Technology, who recently presented “The feces thesis: Using machine learning to detect diarrhea” to the Acoustical Society of America. Sound samples from each...
