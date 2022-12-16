The FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks with the sources of the pathogens remaining unknown. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have posted virtually no information on the outbreak it has been investigating except to say that the pathogen is E. coli in beef. The agency has not said how many people have been sickened or where they live. It appears that FSIS closed another investigation linked to Salmonella and beef that also sickened an unknown number of people.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO