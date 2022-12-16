ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases

A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
C. Heslop

Poop Bacteria Covers Self-Service Checkouts: Research

Many Americans have expressed concerns about self-checkouts. Well, there is likely another issue with these machines. The researchers are from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the UK. The NHS public health officials back the findings. “We live in a bacterial world — bacteria and microbes are everywhere, and we come into contact with them all day, every day,” Dr. Adam Roberts, who analyzed the swab results from the study, told the Daily Mail.
MedicalXpress

Scientists confirm smallpox vaccine also teaches T cells to fight mpox

There's even more reason to think a vaccine developed against smallpox can help the body fight against mpox (monkeypox virus disease) as well, according to researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI). Their new study, published in Cell Host & Microbe, is the first to provide evidence that the vaccinia vaccine MVA-BN (brand name JYNNEOS) should also train virus-fighting T cells to recognize mpox sequences.
WebMD

Vaccines Are Effective Against Long COVID: Study

Dec. 7, 2022 – Getting at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine decreases the chances of having symptoms beyond 3 weeks or developing long COVID, a new analysis shows. When compared to people who got no vaccine at all, a single dose of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or the Janssen vaccine was 29% effective at preventing long COVID. The protection was strongest (35% effective) for those who were vaccinated before being infected with the coronavirus. Post-infection vaccination also helped (27% effective).
WAND TV

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses

(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
foodsafetynews.com

FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks of unknown origin

The FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks with the sources of the pathogens remaining unknown. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have posted virtually no information on the outbreak it has been investigating except to say that the pathogen is E. coli in beef. The agency has not said how many people have been sickened or where they live. It appears that FSIS closed another investigation linked to Salmonella and beef that also sickened an unknown number of people.
WebMD

COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments No Longer Effective

Dec. 4, 2022 – The number of medications available to treat COVID-19 continues to get smaller as the coronavirus changes to outsmart treatments. The FDA said last week that bebtelovimab, a monoclonal antibody drug given through a vein, is no longer authorized because it is not effective against the leading strains of COVID-19.
natureworldnews.com

Despite Developing Different Variants, SARS-CoV-2 Still Transmissible Between Species

SARS-CoV-2, which has now developed into various varieties, including delta and omicron, is thought to have been initially transmitted to humans by bats in December 2019. A recent study shows the virus is still quite contagious among animals. Computer simulations created by researchers at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) demonstrate how coronaviruses connect to host cells in bats and people similarly using their spike proteins.
foodsafetynews.com

More than 250 ill in UK E. coli outbreak linked to salad

More than 250 people are sick in an E. coli O157 outbreak in the United Kingdom that may have been caused by salad. There have been 259 confirmed cases in the UK with sample dates ranging from late August to the end of October, although most people fell ill in August and early September.
FOX 43

Flu fast facts | VERIFY

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the worst flu season since 2009 crossing the country, FOX43 has reported on the state of our hospitals and the ‘tripledemic’ caused by different respiratory viruses. Cases spiked weeks before their normal peak and ICU beds are filling up across the state, leading...
EverydayHealth.com

Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says

Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
technologynetworks.com

Vaccines Could Prevent Forms of Childhood Malnutrition

Diarrhea is no longer the killer it was in the mid-20th century, when an estimated 4.5 million children under age 5 died of it every year. While lifesaving oral rehydration therapy turned the tide, it doesn’t prevent infection. Millions of children in low- and middle-income countries still endure repeated bouts of diarrhea that weaken their bodies and leave them vulnerable to malnutrition and stunted growth, and less able to fight off a wide range of infections.
AL.com

Is the flu shot safe during pregnancy? Alabama experts urge vaccines during dangerous flu season

As the flu continues to pummel Alabama, health experts say pregnant Alabamians should make sure to get their flu shot. “This year, more than any other, it’s really important that everyone protect themselves against influenza,” said Dr. Denise Jamieson, the chief of gynecology and obstetrics for Emory Healthcare. “And since pregnant persons are at increased risk, it’s really important that they be vaccinated.”
New York Post

High-tech toilet can detect deadly diseases just by listening to you go

It’s number two to none. A new gripping piece of medical technology can detect fatal, fecal diseases inside a person just by listening to their symphonic sounds on the toilet, EurekAlert reported. The “diarrhea detector,” as its so aptly dubbed, is a high-tech sound system that can indicate when an individual is battling severe bowel diseases like cholera — an illness that kills 150,00 annually. This state of the fart device was invented by Maia Gatlin of the Georgia Institute of Technology, who recently presented “The feces thesis: Using machine learning to detect diarrhea” to the Acoustical Society of America. Sound samples from each...

