Stuffed animals have many uses. People of all ages enjoy the warmth and comfort of a favorite stuffed animal. Their designs make them perfect bed toppers or mantel pieces. Besides being excellent gifts, they're a great way to teach your children about new animals or introduce concepts like endangered species. No matter your reasons for hunting down the perfect plush, make sure you take the time to ensure it's durable and, most importantly, soft.

1 DAY AGO