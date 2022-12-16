ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Huge aquarium in Berlin collapses with 1,500 fish inside

A massive aquarium in a Berlin hotel burst open Friday, spilling hundreds of tropical fish onto the cold city streets and injuring at least two people, the city's mayor said. Why it matters: Hotel guests were asked to leave the hotel and stand outside in freezing temperatures amid dead fish.
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
Blavity

Woman Found Dismembered With Missing Organs After Flying To Peru To Meet Online Love

On July 27, Blanca Arellano flew approximately 3,000 miles from Mexico City to Lima, Peru in October to meet 37-year-old Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, a human medicine and biotechnology student with whom she met on an online gaming app and formed a romantic relationship with. The 51-year-old headed to the beach city of Huacho, where the Peruvian man lives, and for months, Arellano’s family believed she was happily in love.
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
New York Post

Terrifying Drake Passage video leaves TikTok feeling ‘seasick’

Footage of the treacherous Drake Passage has flooded TikTok. A ship-bound vlogger who goes by Natasha recently shared snippets of turbulent water slamming her vessel on a journey through the wet and wild mass, which is considered one of the most dangerous bodies of water in the world. “Welcome to Day 2 of our adventure to Antarctica. Today is the day we cross the Drake Passage,” reads the caption for the video, which was posted last week and has 12.3 million views. She explained that some visitors to the passage — which spans nearly 600 miles and sits between Cape Horn,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy