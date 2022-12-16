Read full article on original website
Huge aquarium in Berlin collapses with 1,500 fish inside
A massive aquarium in a Berlin hotel burst open Friday, spilling hundreds of tropical fish onto the cold city streets and injuring at least two people, the city's mayor said. Why it matters: Hotel guests were asked to leave the hotel and stand outside in freezing temperatures amid dead fish.
World’s biggest free-standing cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin
A hotel in downtown Berlin saw its 16-meter (52-foot) aquarium burst, German rescue services said on Friday. "The aquarium is damaged, water is leaking. The situation is not clear at the moment," the Berlin fire brigade further wrote on Twitter. More than 100 first responders were present at the Radisson...
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
German police say a huge aquarium in the center of Berlin burst and caused a wave of devastation in and around the popular tourist attraction
Gizmodo
World's Largest Free-Standing Aquarium Bursts, Dumps 1,500 Fish and 264,000 Gallons of Water
The AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, burst on Friday morning in Berlin, releasing more than 264,000 gallons of water (a million liters) onto the premises, which also house a hotel, museum, and cafes. On Twitter, the Berlin police said that there had been “unbelievable maritime damage.”. Videos...
