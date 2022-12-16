ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Patrick LeClaire
4d ago

I wonder if outside agencies should be brought in to assist the city police with the non stop shootings occurring in Lake City Florida. These constant events suggest that there is more going on than neighbors shooting each other over disagreements.

WCJB

Lake City Police investigate shooting, 5 people wounded

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office assisted Lake City Police officers in securing the scene of a shooting on Monday which left five people injured. UPDATE: ‘I’m terrified’: A gun battle wounded five people in Lake City. Lake City Police Department officials say...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

‘I’m terrified’: Gun battle wounds 5 people in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five people were wounded in a shooting in Lake City. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Lake City police officers at the scene. Bayonta Poole, who is a Lake City resident, said incidents like this hit too close to home. “My cousin was an innocent...
LAKE CITY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in Gainesville, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A suspect was taken into custody following a deadly stabbing in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on SW 26th Drive, near SW 23rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Man dead after shooting at Westside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting at a Westside apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they around 5 p.m. they were dispatched to the 6500 block of San Juan Avenue to Sycamore Village. Upon arrival, JSO says a man...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapes

A Boca Raton man was arrested Wednesday after starting an altercation at the Circle K on Blanding Boulevard over the store not having any vapes for sale, deputies said. At approximately 12:46 a.m., Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Circle K gas station in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they made contact with a male victim who said Angel Rodriguez Sanchez, 28, of Boca Raton had started a verbal altercation with him.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Body found near Lake Alice on UF campus

The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) is investigating a body found near the Lake Alice boat ramp on Sunday. UFPD received the report at around 1:30 p.m. of a person in the wooded area of 2600 Memorial Drive that appeared to be deceased. Law enforcement and EMS arrived and confirmed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD seeking to solve rash of break-ins

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is seeking the identity of a man they say may be responsible for a rash of recent vehicle break-ins. GPD released security camera footage of a black male walking into a store wearing black pants and a red shirt. “He was using credit cards of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community

Jacksonville, Fl — A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside. Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating after man found dead along Jacksonville road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning. JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

