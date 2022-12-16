Read full article on original website
Related
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
So, Just How Norwegian Is South Dakota?
I moved to South Dakota in 1974 and it didn't take me long to realize there were a lot of folks with Norwegian heritage that lived in the Mt. Rushmore State. And they were happy and proud to let you know it!. I grew up not far from South Dakota,...
Minnesota’s Monster Giant Snowman Is Back This Year!
If you haven't seen this mammoth, monster, Minnesota snowman, you should plan on making a trip to experience him! It's a Minnesota thing. Faribo Frosty is once again back in Faribault, Minnesota. Faribault is northwest of Rochester and south of Minneapolis. It's been the home of Faribo Frosty for more...
17 Ideas for a New South Dakota State Motto
A few years ago, a couple of guys in Kentucky wanted to change their state’s motto. They thought that the current motto “Unbridled Spirit” wasen't good enough and wanted to re-brand Kentucky with the state motto “Kentucky-Kicks Ass.”. Maybe South Dakota needs a new motto. South...
Are Raccoons aka Trash Panda’s Taking Over Iowa?
Raccoons can be cuddly-looking critters or wild varmints that need to be killed...according to the point of view of some Iowans. The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Iowa recently reported that the raccoon population in Iowa nearly tripling since 2006. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it counted 2,417 raccoons...
Deadly Cold Wind Chills For Minnesota Iowa, and South Dakota
If you are traveling this week be careful. Be prepared. It could be one of the coldest Christmas holidays for Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the next few days are forecast to be dangerously cold. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for...
Death Row Inmates In South Dakota Lowest In The Country
As of October 2022, the South Dakota Department of Corrections lists 154 individuals serving murder sentences in either Sioux Falls or Pierre. Male inmates (150) serving life sentences are housed in Sioux Falls while female inmates (4) are in Pierre. According to Death Row U.S.A. Spring 2022, a report by...
Is The ‘Christmas Snackle Box’ A Minnesota Holiday Thing?
A Minnesota friend of mine did this really cool “Christmas Snackle Box” to take to work and share holiday treats. I had never seen anything like this before!. I thought this was such a unique idea! Is this a Minnesota thing?. If you are looking for a fun...
Can You Keep The Meat and Antlers Off A Roadkill Deer In Iowa?
Iowa Ranks #4 in the nation for vehicle-hitting deer road accidents. So if you hit a deer can you legally keep the meat and antlers in Iowa?. This time of the year lots of deer are running into roadways. And out of the 50 states in the United States Iowa...
9 Painful Things South Dakota & Minnesota Could Be Doing During A Blizzard
After moving ten inches of snow from the last snowstorm and now dealing with the latest winter brouhaha I can think of a few things I'd rather be doing this weekend. And, you may have a list of your own. When cabin fever sets in from the shortest days of...
When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?
Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
This Minnesota County Could Hold 70% of South Dakota’s Population
South Dakota is a large state when it comes to land mass. At 77,116 square miles, South Dakota is the 17th largest state in the US. Anyone who has driven from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills will find out five and half hours later just how large the state is.
Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
How Unique Is South Dakota’s 605?
I grew up in the 507. It's just a bit east of Sioux Falls over there in the Gopher State. Growing up I kind of knew there was another area code in the state, somewhere 'up north'. Well, where I grew up pretty much everything else in Minnesota was 'up north'. Now, of course, Minnesota has 7 area codes.
Hungry? We Found The Best South Dakota Appetizers In Sioux Falls
Going out to restaurants is always an exciting occasion for a couple of reasons: You're not cooking and you have the opportunity to try something new. Meals at restaurants go beyond the drinks and the main course. It can also be all about the appetizers!. Appetizers are the gateway to...
Now Is a Great Time to ‘Adopt a Fire Hydrant’ South Dakota
Every harsh winter like the one we're having so far is always accompanied by numerous life-saving reminders. One of those reminders is fire safety prevention. Let's be honest, a house fire no matter the time of the year is a tragic event, but one during the winter months that are filled with heavy snowfall and extreme cold becomes even more challenging, especially for the first responders tasked with having to extinguish the blaze.
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Iowa Farm Land Prices Are Going Through The Roof!
The old Iowa cropland saying is, “get what you can, they're not making anymore.” But I don't get how anyone can pay these new Iowa farmland prices...Wow!. The 2022 Iowa State University Extension’s Farmland Value Survey is out and it's saying that the average farmland values in Iowa are going high.
UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate Highways, I-90 West
SD511.org for road condition information from South Dakota 511. The map gives info on all the major roads in South Dakota and connects you to other states for their conditions. Previous: The winter storm that has taken up residence in South Dakota has brought travel to a standstill across much...
Worst NFL Fan of All-Time Gets Into Face of Patriots Fan, Ne Never Reacts [VIDEO]
We've officially found the worst NFL fan of all time. Watch as a woman, who is a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders, antagonizes a fan of the New England Patriots. The game last weekend was played in Las Vegas and this "fan" made it clear that the opposing fan(s) were in "her house".
973 KKRC Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://973kkrc.com/
Comments / 0